Assessing Colin Cowherd’s Claim That Jared Goff Is Cal’s Next Pro Hall of Famer
Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff has never been seriously considered a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Until now.
Sports show pundit Colin Cowherd recently went on a prolonged rant that Goff “absolutely” will be in the Hall of Fame when his career is finished.
Before we go into Cowherd’s reasoning about Goff’s Hall of Fame candidacy, which is pretty persuasive, we should note that only two former Cal players are currently enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Those two are Tony Gonzalez, who is third in NFL history in career receptions and first among tight ends, and Les Richter, who was a Pro Bowl linebacker in eight of his nine NFL seasons.
Other former Cal players could get into the Pro Hall of Fame:
Marshawn Lynch was nominated for the Hall of Fame class of 2025 in his first year of eligibility, but was not inducted and will have a second chance next year.
Center Alex Mack, a seven-time Pro Bowler, will eligible for the Hall next year, and has a chance to get it.
And three other active NFL players who played at Cal might get Hall of Fame consideration when they are done.
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection whose 124 sacks rank second among active players and 38th overall.
Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has 1,003 career receptions, the most by an active wide receiver. Eight of the 14 players with more receptions are already in the Hall of Fame, and at least three others – Larry Fitzgerald, Jason Witten and Travis Kelce – will be in the Hall when they are eligible.
And then there is Goff.
Cowherd on Wednesday made a strong case for Goff to be in the Hall of Fame. He notes the following:
---The Lions are on pace to score the most points in a season in NFL history. (Actually they are on pace for the second-most points, but you get the point.)
---Goff leads the NFL this season in completion percentage and passing touchdowns.
---Goff is on his seventh offensive coordinator, has done well with each and has helped make those offensive coordinators stars.
---Goff has had only one bad season.
---Goff is durable. “He got the you-know-what kicked out of him at Cal; stood up, ready to play the next Saturday."
---Cowherd said Goff is penalized in terms of perception because he doesn’t have an exciting style.
---Cowherd notes Goff outplayed Patrick Mahomes when they met. (In fact Goff outplayed Mahomes the only two times the two were matched up, in 2018 and 2023, and Goff is 2-0 against Mahomes’ Chiefs.)
Cowherd's concluding statement is this:
“Folks, get used to hearing this: ‘Jared Goff’s going to be a Hall of Famer.’ Absolutely going to be a Hall of Famer. No question. No question he’s going to be a Hall of Famer.”
Certainly, California Golden Bears on SI is all for Goff making it to the Hall of Fame and has often wondered why Goff does not get more credit.
However, there are some arguments against Goff ever reaching the Hall of Fame:
First of all, Goff has never finished higher than fifth in MVP voting, and 2024 was the only season in which he received MVP consideration. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl four times, but has never been named a first-team or second-team All-Pro.
Secondly, Cowherd is correct that Goff’s style does not produce ardent admirers. Seldom do you say, “Wow, did you see the remarkable play that Jared Goff made?” But that is a factor when it comes to Hall of Fame votes.
Finally, Hall of Fame credentials for a quarterback are often based on postseason performance. It’s true Goff led the Rams to the Super Bowl following the 2018 season, and he got the Lions to the NFC championship game in the 2023 season. However, two of the worst games of his career came in the 2019 Super Bowl (following the 2018 season) and in the Lions' opening-round loss to the Washington Commanders last season when the Lions were heavy favorites.
Now if Goff has a few more standout seasons with the Lions – and there is no reason he can’t – he might become the third former Cal player to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That is, if Lynch or Mack or Jordan or Allen don’t beat him to it.
