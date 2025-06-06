Reports: Aaron Rodgers Will Sign With Steelers on Friday
The suspense regarding the pro future of former Cal standout Aaron Rodgers has ended.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Thursday that Rodgers has informed the Pittsburgh Steelers that he will sign with them on Friday. That would make him available for next week's mini-camp.
A number of other media outlets have also reported that Rodgers plans to sign with the Steelers, who had to wait for weeks to find out whether Rodgers would retire or play for them in 2025.
The 41-year-old Rodgers, who will turn 42 before the 2025 season ends, had been waiting for more than a month to announce whether he planned to retire or play at least one more NFL season. It's the same offseason waiting game Rodgers played the past two offseasons, leaving the outside world guessing as to whether he would retire.
He still has not officially announced anything, although the number of reputable reports indicates he will play for the Steelers.
Rodgers was a member of the New Yort Jets the past two seasons. He missed virtually all of the 2023 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon on the Jets' first offensive possession of the season. He played all of the 2024 season for the Jets, but the team finished 5-12 after Rodgers had his worst season statistically since becoming an NFL starter.
His 90.5 passer rating for the 2024 season was his worst since becoming a starter in 2008. Nonetheless Rodgers still has the best career passer rating in the history of the NFL. His 102.6 career passer rating is just ahead of the passer rating of Patrick Mahomes, who is second.
The Jets, under new head coach Aaron Glenn, informed Rodgers earlier this spring that he was not in their plans and he was let go.
The Steelers finished with a 10-7 record last season, with their main shortcoming being quarterback play. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields shared the quarterback duties for Pittsburgh in 2024 and neither played at a playoff level.
Neither Wilson nor Fields is on the Steelers' roster now. Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard are the three quarterbacks on the Steelers' roster at the moment, and Rodgers presumably will beat out all three to become the Steelers starting quarterback this season. In fact, Rodgers probably would not have agreed to join the Steelers if he thought he might be a backup.
