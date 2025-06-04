Cal Signs 7-Foot Georgia State Basketball Transfer DK Dut
Cal added an under-the-radar player on Wednesday when the school announced that it has signed Georgia State transfer big man Dhiaukuei "DK" Manyiel Dut.
The 7-foot Dut was scheduled to transfer to VMI last month but changed his mind and signed with Cal.
Dut is a project, as big men often are, but he has three years of college eligibility remaining, and coach Mark Madsen hopes he can mold Dut into a formidable inside presence.
Dut , a native of South Sudan who attended Greenforest Christian High School in Decatur, Georgia, redshirted as a true freshman at Georgia State. He then averaged 1.1 points and 1.2 rebounds while playing in nine games this past season.
He scored in just three of his nine games, and seven of his 10 total points came against Division II Toccoa Falls. Dut played 17 minutes in that game and added five rebounds to his seven points.
Dut was rated a three-star prospect coming out of high school and had offers from Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Temple, New Mexico State and Yale, among others, before choosing Georgia State.
“DK has a rare combination of size, athleticism and skill that will make our frontcourt better,” Cal head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement provided by Cal. “He has a great ability to protect the rim and is a good shooter from outside. Our staff is excited about where DK can take his game, and he’s got the work ethic to make it happen – it’s great to have him wearing Blue and Gold.”
