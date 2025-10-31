Cal Beats Out Oklahoma, Texas Tech for 4-Star Tackle Commitment
Daniel McMorris, a four-star offensive tackle from Norman, Oklahoma, announced on social media on Friday that he has committed to the Cal football program in the class of 2026.
McMorris chose Cal over offers from Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Arizona State and Wisconsin, among others. His three finalists were Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Cal, and Oklahoma was considered the leader for McMorris. But the Golden Bears got the commitment, and McMorris canceled his scheduled official visit to Oklahoma.
“I really think they’re turning that program around to what it used to be,” McMorris told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman recently regarding Cal. “For sure I could see myself there. I really love the opportunity that I have with them. It’s definitely starting to heat up with them.”
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound McMorris, who attends Norman (Oklahoma) North High School, was rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and a three-star prospects by Rivals/On3. The 247Sports site rated McMorris as the 23rd-best offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2026, and Rivals/On3 placed him 36th at his position.
He is the second player to commit to Cal in the past two days, joining wide receiver Kai Meza.
Like Meza, McMorris originally committed to Minnesota, but he decommitted from the Gophers’ program on September 1.
Cal now has 22 commitment for the class of 2026.
Players are not officially bound to a college until they sign a financial agreement contract, which used to be called a letter of intent until revenue-sharing with players was adopted this year. The first day players can sign with a college is December 3.
Daniel McMorris is not related to former Cal football players Patrick McMorris and Malik McMorris.
Here is an assessment of Daniel McMorris from 247Sports college football analyst Gabe Brooks:
Intriguing offensive tackle prospect who may need time to physically develop, but displays impressive functional athleticism. Purportedly gained 50ish pounds from sophomore to junior years and appears to possess ample remaining frame space for requisite bulking capacity. Promising pass-pro context. Consistently finds a wide base and plays with lateral agility to neutralize edge speed. Effort blocker in the run game who will need to get stronger and clean up technique, but looks for as much work as possible and already tries to finish reps with conviction. Encouraging context in the bend vs. lean department. Nimble traveler when pulling or climbing. Has played basketball in the past and has a cousin who hoops at the D-I level. Might be a slower burn initially, but owns physical traits and natural athleticism to likely provide significant long-term developmental potential.
McMorris highlights.
