Wide Receiver from Utah Commits to Cal Football for 2026
Kai Meza, a three-star wide receiver who attends Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, has committed to Cal for the class of 2026. He confirmed the report of his commitment by reposting the 247Sports report on his twitter account.
Meza chose Cal over his other two finalists, Kansas State and Colorado. Meza had originally committed to Minnesota, but he decommitted from the Gophers program on September 28.
He also had offers from Utah, Arkansas, Boise State, Washington State, Utah State, UNLV, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State and Fresno State.
He visited Cal on the weekend of October 17, and was scheduled to visit Kansas State this weekend. It’s not clear whether he canceled that visit.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Meza had 42 catches for 784 yards and eight touchdowns this season as a senior, and he had 46 catches for 944 yards and 13 touchdown last season as a junior.
Mea becomes the 21st player to commit to Cal for next season.
They can sign official financial-agreement contracts (formerly known as letters of intent) with Cal when the early signing period begins on December 3.
All of the players who have committed to Cal for next season are three-star prospects, except for tight end Taimane Purcell, who is a four-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports, and edge Cam Brooks, who is a four-star prospect, according to ESPN.
Meza becomes the third wide receiver who has committed to Cal for next season, joining Tyree Sams and EJ Morgan.
Here are video highlights of Meza in his junior and senior seasons:
Cal's 2026 recruiting class is ranked the 47th-best in the country by both On3/Rivals and 247Sports and the nation's 41st-best by ESPN, with this comment in the story posted Thursday:
Previous ranking: 39
ESPN 300 commits: 0
Top offensive prospect: TE Taimane Purcell
Top defensive prospect: DE Camron Brooks
In Justin Wilcox's eight seasons, Cal has been steady, albeit unspectacular, never losing more than eight games but never winning more than eight. If the Golden Bears' 2026 class is any indication, their coaching staff certainly isn't leaving any stone unturned in their pursuit to raise the ceiling of the program. Defensive end Camron Brooks hails from Georgia and picked Cal after taking visits to Clemson, Florida State and Ohio State. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Brooks has excellent length and initial burst. He's one of two players from Thomas County Central High School who have committed to Cal in the class, joining interior lineman Artem Korchagin.
Cal also dipped into Hawai'i to land four prospects: tight end Taimane Purcell, offensive guard Kamo’I Huihui-White, quarterback Nainoa Lopes and offensive tackle Esaiah Wong. The Bears even tapped into the NFL Academy's European program, landing tight end Luca Wolf out of London, who stands an impressive 6-foot-6, 240 pounds. The class could gel around in-state quarterback Brady Palmer, a three-star pocket passer out of San Diego. He's a poised, accurate passer who has enough athleticism to extend plays and has been a frequent competitor on the camp circuit.
