Cal CB Nohl Williams Gets High Marks for His Shrine Game Performance

Some final stats for Cal's players in last night's Shrine Bowl ...



Teddye Buchanan – team-high 6 tkls (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 tackle on special teams

Nohl Williams – 4 tkls (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PBU

Craig Woodson – 4 solo tkls, 1 pass defensed

Marcus Harris – 1 tkl pic.twitter.com/lvMVXrLkta