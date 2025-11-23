College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 13: Alabama Holds Power
It was a dramatic weekend in college football during Week 13, featuring everything from historic blowouts, some incredible comebacks and a slew of thrilling close calls from top teams.
When it came to the race for the College Football Playoff though, not much changed as the entire top 14 in the most recent selection committee rankings all won or were off. Yet, there has been plenty of movement in the bowl system when it comes to looking ahead a few weeks toward Selection Sunday.
Focusing on the playoff first, all eyes will be on the SEC given that nearly every spot beyond the top seed is based on it. Alabama, in both the Iron Bowl and the conference championship game, will be crucial to determining the ranking for Texas A&M on down. Should the Tide win the conference by beating the undefeated Aggies or go 2-of-2 against Georgia this season, it would likely result in Alabama hosting a first-round game and shifting Oregon, Mississippi and others further down the Top 25. If Kalen DeBoer’s team loses in Atlanta, then the committee could have a very interesting decision with a 10–3 team compared to a slew of at-large candidates sporting the same number of wins.
As for the Sooners, their regular-season finale against LSU is the hope all other at-large teams have of getting in the field. Vanderbilt, Miami, Utah and BYU will all be huge Tigers supporters on Saturday. Should Brent Venables’s team win that one, then Oklahoma is in the field and will have an interesting discussion for the committee between the Sooners’ body of work and that of a Notre Dame team which is playing like a top-four seed in running off 10 consecutive wins. The committee has not gotten into the résumé minutia, so the Irish, for now, win the coin flip to host their first-round matchup against the Sooners—something that could change as soon as Tuesday.
Elsewhere, the bowl picture is also starting to come into clearer focus after a number of programs hit that magic number of six wins and a handful tripped up to force them further down the conference standings. Going into Thanksgiving, there are currently 72 bowl-eligible teams for a total of 82 spots, and there will be at least 20 teams with a shot to add their name to the list by Saturday night. Based on current projections, however, we are on pace to hit the precise number of teams for spots—or potentially have one excess 6–6 program left out. That’s not great news for the likes of Missouri State to make a bowl game in its first season in FBS or for Bill Belichick’s North Carolina team to go bowling at 5–7.
The weekend also shook up the bowl destinations quite a bit for several power conferences. Illinois’s surprising loss to Wisconsin kicks the Illini to the Music City Bowl to face archrival Missouri. Iowa State has a good shot at eight wins and is in line to reach the Alamo Bowl against a USC team eyeing double-digit wins even with its setback against Oregon. The Holiday Bowl could be a hard-nosed affair between Utah and Georgia Tech. Miami and Tennessee feel fairly certain to match up in the Gator Bowl. One cannot wait for the dichotomy between Kirk Ferentz and Iowa matching up against Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Also, welcome back into the postseason picture to the likes of Penn State and Florida State (yes, really).
Taking all that into account, here is how Sports Illustrated sees the playoff and all of 35 bowl games coming together to form the postseason picture in 2025–26 after Week 13.
College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 13
- Ohio State
- Texas A&M
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Mississippi
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- SMU
- North Texas
First Round
- No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 8 Notre Dame
- No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Mississippi
- No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Oregon
- No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Texas Tech
Quarterfinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 4 Georgia vs. winner of No. 12 North Texas vs. No. 5 Texas Tech
- Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Indiana vs. winner of No. 11 SMU vs. No. 6 Oregon
- Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. winner of No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Mississippi
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 8 Notre Dame
Bowl Projections After Week 13
Bowl
Date
Matchup
L.A. Bowl
Dec. 13
Washington vs. San Diego State
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 16
Marshall vs. Jacksonville State
Cure Bowl
Dec. 17
James Madison vs. USF
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 17
Southern Miss vs. Central Michigan
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 19
Appalachian State vs. FIU
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 19
Florida State vs. UTSA
Potato Bowl
Dec. 22
Miami (Ohio) vs. Fresno State
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 23
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Troy vs. Kennesaw State
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
New Mexico vs. Toledo
Hawai‘i Bowl
Dec. 24
Hawai‘i vs. Navy
Sports Bowl
Dec. 26
Northwestern vs. Ohio
Rate Bowl
Dec. 26
Cincinnati vs. Minnesota
First Responder Bowl
Dec. 26
Cal vs. UNLV
Military Bowl
Dec. 27
Louisville vs. Memphis
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 27
Penn State vs. Pitt
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 27
Wake Forest vs. East Carolina
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 27
BYU vs. Virginia
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 27
Boise State vs. Western Michigan
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 27
Utah State vs. Louisiana
Gator Bowl
Dec. 27
Miami vs. Tennessee
Texas Bowl
Dec. 27
Houston vs. Washington State
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
NC State vs. Western Kentucky
Independence Bowl
Dec. 30
TCU vs. Old Dominion
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Illinois vs. Missouri
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 30
Iowa State vs. USC
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Iowa vs. Vanderbilt
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona vs. Clemson
Citrus Bowl
Dec. 31
Michigan vs. Texas
Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Nebraska vs. Arizona State
Armed Forces Bowl
Jan. 2
Baylor vs. Tulane
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Kansas State vs. LSU
Mayo Bowl
Jan. 2
Duke vs. UConn
Holiday Bowl
Jan. 2
Utah vs. Georgia Tech
More College Football from Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.