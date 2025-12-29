Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Independence Bowl
Two of the FBS’s least productive passing attacks will go head-to-head in the 2025 Independence Bowl. Louisiana Tech will face Coastal Carolina on Tuesday as an 8.5-point favorite. The Bulldogs’ quarterback change has added a new dimension to their offense.
Blake Baker is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Louisiana Tech utilized a two-quarterback system before giving Trey Kukuk back the starting job he lost in Week 2. The mobile quarterback hasn’t done a ton with his arm, but has torched opposing defenses with his legs in back-to-back weeks. The Chanticleers’ abysmal run defense could be in trouble.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Coastal Carolina: +8.5 (-105)
- Louisiana Tech: -8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Coastal Carolina: +270
- Louisiana Tech: -345
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Coastal Carolina: 6-6
- Louisiana Tech: 7-5
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech Key Players to Watch
Coastal Carolina
Ja’Vin Simpkins: Simpkins leads the Chanticleers in rushing attempts (115) and rushing yards (568). He’s only reached the end zone twice on the ground, but has also hauled in 15 catches for 57 yards. Samari Collier has been the best option to finish drives, and someone else will need to step up in his absence.
Louisiana Tech
Trey Kukuk: Kukuk has racked up 35 carries for 315 yards and five scores on the ground in his last two outings en route to a pair of wins. The Bulldogs quarterback has been fairly efficient as a passer, but has only thrown for 526 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. His legs seem poised to carry Louisiana's offense in the Independence Bowl.
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction and Pick
Coastal Carolina enjoyed a very successful stretch against the spread early this season and covered four times in five games, but has fallen by the wayside.
The Chanticleers have failed to cover in three straight games and lost those contests by an average of 36.7 points. They were held to 10 points or less in two of those matchups, and all three of their opponents tallied more than 260 rushing yards against them during that stretch.
The Bulldogs can punish a defense that’s given up 34 rushing touchdowns this year while allowing 5.7 yards per carry. No team has given up more rushing yards (2,648) than Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference this year.
PICK: Louisiana Tech -8.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
