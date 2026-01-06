Cal Starting Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

.Cal offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, who started all 13 games at left guard for the Golden Bears this season, has entered the transfer portal, according to On3 Sports.

He becomes the sixth Cal offensive lineman who has entered the transfer portal or plans to enter.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Moko came to Cal last season after transferring from Charrlotte. He spent the three seasons before that at Texas A&M but he had very little playing time at Texas A&M so it’s unclear how much eligibility he has left.

Moko was involved in a fight following the Cal’s loss to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl, and he issued a public apology.

Here is a video of his involvement:

Here’s another angle of the Hawaii Bowl fight 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bDXkOC44Zl — Kalshi CFB (@KalshiCFB) December 25, 2025

Moko is from Australia and is a former rugby player.

He attended Snow (Junior) College in Ephraim, Utah and was rated the No. 1 JUCO offensive tackle by 247 Sports and ESPN. He was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals.

Players can enter the transfer portal until January 15, and that is the only transfer window. Once a player is in the portal, he can commit to another school at any time.

New Cal head cach Tosh Lupoi is serving as Oregon’s defensive coordinator until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. But he is participating in Cal’s activities in the transfer portal.

