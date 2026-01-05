Cal Defensive Lineman Nate Burrell Withdraws from Transfer Portal
Cal got one of its departing transfers back on Monday.
Golden Bears defensive lineman Nate Burrell, who entered the transfer portal five days ago, announced on Monday that he has withdrawn his name from the portal and will stay at Cal. He has started 21 games for Cal before missing the 2025 season with an injury.
Also, outside linebacker/edge Jayden Wayne, who started nine games for Cal in 2025 and had 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and five quarterback hurries, is expected to remain at Cal, according to On3/Rivals.
However, Cal tight end Landon Morris, who caught seven passes this season, including two for touchdowns, is entering the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. Cal's top tight end in 2025, Mason Mini, announced on Sunday that he will stay at Cal for the 2026 season.
Burrell was a senior this past season, but he missed the entire season with an injury, so he eligible for another season.
Burrell is a a 6-foot-2, 295-pounder from Los Angeles who has made 21 starts for Cal along the defensive front. He has accumulated 77 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
It is rare that a player who enters the transfer portal later withdraws and stays with his original team. But it happens several times every year.
Burrell may not have liked his options on the open market or he may have been convinced by someone in the Cal football program to stay in Berkeley.
New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is serving as Oregon’s defensive coordinator until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Oregon faces Indiana in the CFP semfinals on January 9.
Presumably he is still involved in Cal’s negotiations with prospective transfers, although a lot the work is being done by Cal football general manager Ron Rivera and assistant general manager Marshall Cherrington.
Burrell played his high school football at St. John Bosco High, a national football powerhouse.
Cal finished the 2025 season with a 7-6 record.
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.