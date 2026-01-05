Cal Defensive Lineman Nate Burrell Withdraws from Transfer Portal

Cal got one of its departing transfers back on Monday.

Golden Bears defensive lineman Nate Burrell, who entered the transfer portal five days ago, announced on Monday that he has withdrawn his name from the portal and will stay at Cal. He has started 21 games for Cal before missing the 2025 season with an injury.

One last ride ! Time to work 🐻 pic.twitter.com/vtsdKDdhp0 — NateBurrell_ (@NateBurrell_) January 5, 2026

Also, outside linebacker/edge Jayden Wayne, who started nine games for Cal in 2025 and had 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and five quarterback hurries, is expected to remain at Cal, according to On3/Rivals.

Outside linebacker Jayden Wayne is expected to remain with the Bears for his senior season in 2026 and graduate from Cal. The former top-100 recruit made 9 starts this season and led the team with 5 quarterback hurries in 2025.https://t.co/LXSxMSplfM pic.twitter.com/FWTMALBjrQ — Golden Bear Report (On3 | Rivals) (@CalBearsOn3) January 5, 2026

However, Cal tight end Landon Morris, who caught seven passes this season, including two for touchdowns, is entering the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. Cal's top tight end in 2025, Mason Mini, announced on Sunday that he will stay at Cal for the 2026 season.

Cal tight end Landon Morris is entering the transfer portal, his agency @APSportsAgency tells @mzenitz, @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247.



The 6-5, 240-pounder posted seven catches this season, including TD catches against Louisville and Oregon State. pic.twitter.com/Vo2bSIwmIc — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 5, 2026

Burrell was a senior this past season, but he missed the entire season with an injury, so he eligible for another season.

Burrell is a a 6-foot-2, 295-pounder from Los Angeles who has made 21 starts for Cal along the defensive front. He has accumulated 77 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

It is rare that a player who enters the transfer portal later withdraws and stays with his original team. But it happens several times every year.

Burrell may not have liked his options on the open market or he may have been convinced by someone in the Cal football program to stay in Berkeley.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is serving as Oregon’s defensive coordinator until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Oregon faces Indiana in the CFP semfinals on January 9.

Presumably he is still involved in Cal’s negotiations with prospective transfers, although a lot the work is being done by Cal football general manager Ron Rivera and assistant general manager Marshall Cherrington.

Burrell played his high school football at St. John Bosco High, a national football powerhouse.

Cal finished the 2025 season with a 7-6 record.

