Cal Football Game Preview: Bears Open Season at Oregon State
Cal opens its 2025 season with a road game against Oregon State on Saturday night.
With all the changes on the Cal roster and its coaching staff as well as having a true freshman (Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele) as its starting quarterback, it’s difficult to predict how the Golden Bears will perform this season or in this game against the Beavers.
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox admits in the video atop this story that there are more unknowns this season than in any of his previous eight seasons at Cal.
The preview:
CAL (0-0. 0-0 ACC) vs. OREGON STATE (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12)
SITE: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon
WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN – Dave Fleming (Play-by-Play), Brock Osweiler (Analyst), Stormy Buonantony (Sideline Reporter)
RADIO: 810 AM -- Justin Allegri (Play-By-Play), Mike Pawlawski (Analyst), Scott Butler (Sideline Reporter)
BETTING LINE: Oregon State is favored by 1.5 points. Over/under: 49.5 points.
WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature in Corvallis will rise to 79 degrees Saturday afternoon, but will drop to about 67 degrees by game time and will be down to about 57 degrees at the end of the game. Humidity with be about 80 percent at game time, but there is only an 8 percent chance of rain.
CAL-OREGON STATE HISTORY: Cal leads the alltime series with the Beavers 40-37. Cal beat the Beavers 44-7 in Berkeley last year, which was their first meeting since 1963 that they were not in the same conference. Oregon State beat Cal in both 2023 and 2022, and Cal’s last victory in Corvallis came in 2018 when the Golden Bears beat Oregon State 49-7.
CAL PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Defensive lineman Nate Burrell is out for the season with an undisclosed injury. Cal did not release an official injury report for this game, but it will be required to do so prior to ACC games.
OREGON STATE PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Wide receiver Darius Clemons is out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon during preseason camp.
CAL STORYLINES:
---Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele will be the second Cal quarterback ever to start a season opener as a true freshman, joining Jared Goff. Sagapolutele will be the first Cal freshman quarterback to start the season opener on the road.
---Sixteen of Cal’s 26 starters (including punter, kicker, punt returner, kick returner) were not on the Cal roster a year ago. Eight of Cal’s 11 starters on offense did not attend Cal a year ago.
---For Cal to earn a berth in a bowl game for the third straight season, it needs to fare well in its four nonconference games. All four are winnable from a Cal standpoint, although the Bears are slight underdogs against Oregon State and probably will be an underdog in its September 16 home game against Minnesota.
---Justin Wilcox enters his ninth season as Cal’s head coach, and the Bears have not had a winning season since 2019. Wilcox’s current contract runs through the 2027 season, although it is unclear whether his job will be in jeopardy if Cal finishes with a losing record this season.
---Subpar place-kicking cost Cal at least two games last season, and the Bears will try to improve on that this season with two newcomers -- Abram Murray, who will handle long field-goal attempts (longer than 40 yards), and Chase Meyer, who will be the kicker for shorter field-goal attempts.
---Cal has seven new assistant coaches, the most significant being offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bryan Harsin. Harsin’s task is to breathe life into an offense that has failed to finish in the top half of the conference rankings in scoring offense in any of Cal’s eight seasons under Wilcox. Cal was 14th in the 17-team ACC in scoring last year.
---Cal also has new defensive coordinators. Peter Sirmon, the Golden Bears’ defensive coordinator the past six season, left to take a job with the New Orleans Saints. Vic So’oto and Terrence Brown were named co-defensive coordinators for this season, and Brown will call defensive plays for the first time in his career. Cal will have new starters at all five secondary positions, as three of last year’s starting defensive backs are now on NFL rosters. Defense has been Cal’s strength under Wilcox, and the Bears ranked second in the ACC in scoring defense last year, allowing 22.3 points per game.
---It’s unclear who the primary running backs will be for Cal. Three transfers – Brandon High Jr., Kendrick Raphael and LJ Johnson Jr. – are vying for playing time, but offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin has said he plans to rotate just two running backs. All three are likely to get playing time against Oregon State as the Bears begin to sort that out.
---Cal is hoping to win its season opener for the fourth consecutive year, after beating UC Davis in 2022, North Texas in 2023 and UC Davis in 2024.
Informative tweet from Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News:
OREGON STATE STORYLINES:
---Oregon State has won its season opener in each of the past three seasons, but none was against a Power Four conference team.
---The Beavers are part of the two-team Pac-12 for the second straight season, but the conference will expand to eight teams in football and nine in basketball next season. Oregon State is scheduled to play the other current Pac-12 member, Washington State, twice this season.
---Oregon State is 20-5 at home since the start of the 2021 season, and the Beavers were unbeaten at home in 2021. Oregon State won the past two meetings with Cal in Corvallis (2022 and 2020), and the Beavers are 6-2 against Cal the last eight times the teams met at Oregon State's Reser Stadium.
---Oregon State is expecting improved quarterback play after bringing in Maalik Murphy, a transfer from Duke. He led Duke to a 9-3 record in 2024, when he threw 26 touchdown passes, but also had 12 interceptions. Oregon State reportedly provided Murphy with an NIL deal that pays him $1.5 million. Last year, Oregon State quarterbacks threw just seven touchdown passes with 11 interceptions. Ben Gulbranson, who played most of last year’s game against Cal and started three of the Beavers final four games in 2024, is now the starting quarterback at Stanford.
---Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson rushed for 1,082 yards last season as a junior and had five 100-yard games. He was limited to 49 yards and an average of 3.1 yards per carry against Cal last season.
---Oregon State wide receiver Trent Walker had 81 receptions last season, and he had five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown against Cal last season.
---Oregon State had a 5-7 record last year in Trent Bray’s first year as the Beavers’ head coach. That ended a string of three straight winning seasons for the Beavers under Jonathan Smith, who is now Michigan State’s head coach.
---Head coach Trent Bray took over the defensive coordinator duties after last season, when Oregon State was last in the country in sacks with just seven and ranked 101st in the nation in scoring defense, yielding 29.9 points per game.
---Five questions about Oregon State answered by a Beavers football beat writer---
CAL PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (first college game and first start); LB Cade Uluave (Cal’s best defensive player); RBs Brandon High Jr., Kendrick Raphael, LJ Johnson Jr. (three transfer running backs vying for playing time after similar 2024 seasons at their former schools); WR Jacob De Jesus (big-play receiver and punt returner); CB Paco Austin (the next great Cal defensive back?); S Aiden Manutai (true freshman starting in the secondary).
OREGON STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Maalik Murphy (26 TD passes at Duke last season), WR Trent Walker (81 receptions, 901 yards in 2024); RB Anthony Hankerson (1,082 yards rushing, 4.7 average, 15 TDs in 2024), S Skylar Thomas (81 tackles, 9 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception last season); LB Nikko Taylor (7.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 8 quarterback hurries, 3 pass breakups, 1 blocked kick in 2024).
JAKE'S PICK: Cal 30, Oregon State 27
JEFF'S PICK: Cal 28, Oregon State 24
LES GEHRETT’S PICK (Corvallis Gazette-Times): Oregon State 27, Cal 24
