Cal Gets Its Sixth Football Commitment in Six Days

Cal picked up its second offensive line commitment in three days when three-star offensive tackle Amaziah Siale of Mission Viejo High school announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2027.

The Bears received a commitment from offensive lineman Joshua Bunni on Sunday, and the chief difference between Bunni and Siale is that Siale has experience playing football.

Bunni is an Australian who grew up playing rugby and Aussie rules football, but has never played in an American football game. He got noticed from his impressive workouts at camps over the past several months.

The 6-foot, 335-pound Siale has high school experience, and he chose Cal over offers from BYU, UCLA, Arizona State, Utah, Arizona and Hawaii among others.

The 2027 class is Tosh Lupoi's first recruiting class at Cal. The 247Sports site ranks Cal's 2027 class as the 17th-best in the country, while 247 Composite places Cal's class 20th, and the Rivals Industry Composite put Cal's class at No. 21. The rankings change daily at this time in the recruiting process.

The 247Sports site rates Siale as the nation’s 47th-best offensive tackle prospect in the class. Rivals places him as the 51st-best offensive tackle prospect and Rivals Industry Composite ranks him 62nd.

Siale gives Cal six commitments over the past six days, and Siale was one of the five players who committed to Cal after visiting the Cal campus over the weekend.

The five other players who committed to Cal in the past six days include defensive lineman Jaderian Jones, quarterback Dane Weber, offensive tackle Joshua Bunni, tight end Rahzario Edwards and athlete Elyjah Staples..

Cal has commitments from 17 high school players in the class of 2027

Siale is from Hawaii and began his high school career at Kapaʻa High School in Kauaʻi, Hawaii. He then transferred to Mission Viejo in October of 2025, which was his junior season.

Highlights from his sophomore season;

Check out Amaziah siale's Sophomore season on @Hudl https://t.co/c07LQLlkOe #hudl — California Golden Bears on SI (@jakecurtis53) June 3, 2026