Cal Hopes to Build on Its Strong 2027 Recruiting Class While Retaining Commits

Cal and Tosh Lupoi are in a good position to get more football commitments in the coming days to improve an impressive 2027 recruiting class that is ranked as the 18th-best in the country, according to 247Sports Composite on June 11.

But the Bears must also hang onto the recruits who have already committed.

For the class of 2026, 11 recruits who had committed to Cal later decommitted and went elsewhere, with six of those players decommitting shortly after Justin Wilcox was fired.

So far, only one player who has committed to Cal for 2027 has decommitted. That was Broncs Baker, who decommitted the day after Wilcox was fired and before Tosh Lupoi was hired. He subsequently committed to West Virginia.

On3 lists 149 prospects in the class of 2027 who have decommitted from their original choice as of June 10. Most have committed to a new school. The number of decommitments is expected to rise significantly over the summer and fall.

The rate of decommitments is the highest for four-star and five-star prospects, and it seems decommitments are more frequent now in this age of NIL payments and revenue sharing for players..

May to July is typically the busiest period when it comes to recruits committing to a school, so commitment news is heavy at this stage.

Cal has commitments from eight four-star 2027 prospects, and the Bears have not signed more than seven four-star recruits in a year since 2011. But other schools are still recruiting some of those players.

Two of those four-star Cal commitments are players who had committed to Oklahoma earlier – wide receiver Demare Dezeurn and running back Jaxsen Stokes.

So while Cal is in the running to land several more 2027 four-star prospects, such as defensive end Uhila Wolfgramm and wide receiver Eli Woodard (who decommitted from USC in May), the Bears must try to retain the players who have already committed.

An interesting case for Cal at this point is Amaziah Siale, a three-star offensive tackle from Mission Viejo, California.

He announced on social media on June 2 that he has committed to Cal.

On June 3, he reported on his twitter page that he received an offer from SMU.

On June 4 he reported that he received an offer from Oklahoma.

On June 4, he also reported that he received an offer from Texas after a strong performance at the Texas Longhorn Camp.

Following a great performance at the Texas Longhorn Camp, I am beyond grateful and blessed to have received an offer from the University of Texas!#Hookem🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/aitoMmGbIn — Amaziah Siale (@Amaziah_808) June 4, 2026

On June 4, Siale reported that he also got an offer from Illinois.

On June 5, he said he received an offer from LSU after his showing at an LSU camp.

On June 8, he noted that he received an offer from Alabama after participating in an Alabama camp.

Following a great performance at the Alabama Camp Showcase, I am beyond grateful and blessed to have received an offer from the University of Alabama!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/11sRF4yHly — Amaziah Siale (@Amaziah_808) June 9, 2026

Siale reportedly has a trip to Texas scheduled for later this month.

Another case involves four-star defensive back Myles Baker, who committed to Cal on May 29.

He visited UCLA after his commitment, and Rivals/On3 recruiting analyst Greg Biggins reported that trip “exceeded expectations” for Baker.

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon DB and Cal commit Myles Baker visited UCLA over the weekend and said the trip exceeded expectations



"I really connected with coach Chesney, he's an unbelievable guy."



Intel: https://t.co/Arc5ykQFIR pic.twitter.com/TnrtU8Ybqm — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 9, 2026

He quoted Baker as saying, "I really connected with coach Chesney, he's an unbelievable guy."

Neither Siale nor Baker has decommitted from Cal, and there is no evidence that they are considering decommitting.

But other schools are still recruiting many of Cal’s top commitments. It’s just the way things are done these days.

Several Cal commits have declared that they have shut down their recruitment. That indicates they are not listening to other offers, although that does not prevent other schools from trying to recruit them.

A commitment is merely a public declaration that a recruit plans to attend a given college. Nothing become binding until they sign a financial agreement (formerly known as a letter of intent). That cannot happen until the early signing period the first week of December.