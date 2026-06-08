Four-Star WR Demare Dezeurn Flips from Oklahoma to Cal

Four-star wide receiver Demare Dezeurn decommitted from Oklahoma on Saturday and committed to Cal for the class of 2027 on Sunday following his visit to Berkeley, according to Greg Biggins of Rivals/On3.

The speedy, 5-foot-11, 170-pound Dezeurn, who will attend West Lake High School in Westlake, California, this fall, becomes the seventh four-star prospect to commit to Cal, and the Bears have not signed more than seven four-star recruits in a year since 2011.

The other four-star prospects who have committed to Cal for 2027 are defensive end Troy Bowens, safety Myles Baker, wide receiver/tight end Charles Davis III, tight end Rahzario Edwards, cornerback Duvay Williams and athlete Elyjah Staples. (Cal quarterback commit Dane Weber also was rated a four-star prospect by Rivals, but most consider him a three-star recruit.).

Besides Oklahoma and Cal, Dezeurn had offers from Alabama, Miami, Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, USC, UCLA, Washington, Michigan and Nebraska among others.

ESPN ranks Dezeurn as the nation's 86th-best 2027 prospect overall and the 18th-best wide receiver prospect. Rivals Industry Composite ranks him 23rd among wide receivers, Rivals own site ranks him 29th, and the 247Sports site places him 34th.

The Rivals Industry Composite rankings rate Cal's 2027 class as the 20th-best in the country after the commitment by Dezeurn.

Dezeurn will attend Wesklake High School in Westlake Village, California, this coming fall, and that will be his third school in three years. He attended Palisades High School as a junior in 2025, and played at Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, as a sophomore.

As a junior at Palisades High School, Dezeurn played in 11 games and had 64 receptions for 1,372 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged 124.7 receiving yards per game. He also carried the ball seven times for 44 yards and a touchdown, returned kickoffs for 391 yards and returned punts for 35 yards.

Check out Full Season Highlights by Demare Dezeurn on @hudl https://t.co/tdMtT4WukW #hudl — California Golden Bears on SI (@jakecurtis53) June 6, 2026

On defense he intercepted five passes and returned them for 257 yards, an average of 51.4 yards per interception return.

Dezeurn is also a track star, with a season best time of 10.39 seconds in the 100 meters in April. He was timed in 10.35 last year. In 2024 he set the freshman national record for the 60-meter dash.

Demare Dezeurn sets Freshman 60M Dash National Record at Winter Champs M... https://t.co/AyYRNrC2g8 via @YouTube — California Golden Bears on SI (@jakecurtis53) June 6, 2026

Dezeurn told Rivals Saturday morning that he has decommitted from Oklahoma. He had committed to the Sooners last September.