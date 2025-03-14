Cal QBs: Sagapolutele Looks Good Throwing; Devin Brown Has Experience
The public got its first look at freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele participating in a Cal practice this week, and it was an impressive sight.
Whether he will beat out the more experienced Ohio State transfer Devin Brown for the Bears starting quarterback spot remains an open question, but watching the lefty from Hawaii throw the ball makes you think he has a chance.
Sagapolutele always seems to have his feet in good position to throw, and he has a short, quick release. He likes to pat the ball with his right hand an instant before delivering the ball with his effortless passing motion. But somehow the ball comes out of that easy delivery like a rocket. And no extra effort is needed to throw a high-arcing ball 40 yards down the field accurately.
Of course, there's a lot more to playing quarterback than throwinng a pretty pass.
Sagapolutele says he patterns his game after two other left-handed quarterbacks – Dillon Gabriel and Michael Penix.
Asked what he considers his strengths, Sagapolutele said this:
“I would say great feet in the pocket, and just stay composed even with all the chaotic things going on around me.”
Brown had a different take on his strengths:
“I’d say leadership is a big thing,” Brown said. “I feel like I’ve been able to come in and win over this team petty fast.”
Brown came out of high school has highly touted as Sagapolutele did this year. Brownn received scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Texas and Mississippi as well as Ohio State, and he committed to USC before changing his mind and signing with the Buckeyes.
He was never able to land the starting job with the Buckeyes, but he had some stiff competition in his three years in Columbus – CJ Stroud, now the Houston Texans starting quarterback, and Kyle McCord and Will Howard, both of whom are expected to be taken in the upcoming NFL draft.
Brown has played in 17 college games in three seasons at Ohio State, attempted 48 passes and was the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback in the 2023 Cotton Bowl (although he only played 18 snaps in that game before being sidelined by an injury).
Asked how he is different as a quarterback now compared with when he was a freshman, Brown said this:
“Night and day different. Maturity helps. The game’s slowed down for me. The game’s completely different from being at Ohio State and being here.”
