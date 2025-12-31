Cal running back Brandon High Jr., who began the 2025 season as Cal’s starting running back, plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Max Olson of ESPN.

High becomes the sixth Cal player who has indicated in the past two days that he plans to transfer. He is the ninth Cal player overall who intends to enter the transfer portal, which opens on Friday.

High’s playing time this season was limited by injury issues, but he played in five games and had 23 carries for 98 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also caught one pass for 5 yards.

High was Cal’s starting running back in the season opener against Oregon State, and he had 10 carries for a team-high 41 rushing yards in that Bears victory.

High was replaced in the starting lineup by Kendrick Raphael in the second game against Texas Southern, and Raphael continued to be the starter thereafter.

High had five carries for 5 yards against Texas Southern, while Raphael ran for 122 yards on 17 carries.

By the end of the season, High was Cal’s No. 3 running back behind Raphael and LJ Johnson Jr. High missed about half the season with injuries, and that hurt his advancement on the depth chart.

High was a redshirt sophomore this past season so he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.He transferred to Cal following the 2024 season after spending his redshirt freshman seasons at Texas-San Antonio, where he played in 12 games and rushed for 495 yards.

Earlier in the day it was reported that starting outside linebacker TJ Bush Jr., offensive lineman Nick Morrow, offensive lineman Leon Bell, defensive lineman Ike Okafor and punter Michael Kern plan to enter the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opens on January 2 and remains open until January 15. That is the only time frame in which players can enter the transfer portal, although once they are in the portal they can sign with another team at any time.

Cal is expected to be active in the transfer portal to acquirte players at key positions.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is still serving as Oregon’s defensive coordinator, and will remain in that role until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Oregon faces Texas Tech in a CFP quarterfinal game on Thursday.

Recent articles:

Cal starting OLB, four other Bears plan to enter transfer portal

Cal basketball loses to No. 16 Louisville

Cal football assistant Vic So'oto set to join Big Ten team

Is Cal basketball an NCAA tournament team? Some Say yes, some say no

Cal and Louisville rebuilt with newcomers

We count down the top-10 Cal stories of 2025

Cal women close out non-conference with an easy victory

Tosh Lupoi adds three more young assistants to his staff

Zach Tinker named Cal special teams coordinator