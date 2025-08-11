The Athletic's NFL QB Rankings Not Kind to Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff
The Athletic presented its ranking of NFL starting quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season, and it was not particularly favorable to the two former Cal quarterbacks who will be starters this season – Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff.
The rankings were presented in five tiers, based on the assessments of 50 NFL coaches and executives, and five quarterbacks – Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrown, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Matt Stafford -- were rated as Tier 1 quarterbacks. (Don’t know how Stafford made it to the top tier, but he’s there.)
Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer who would have been at the very top of the quarterback rankings in 2021 when he was coming off his fourth MVP season. But he has dropped since then. He fell to the second tier prior to the 2024 season, and is listed in the third tier this year as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback.
The 41-yearold Rodgers is ranked No. 16 overall, just behind Kyler Murray and one spot ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. It’s noteworthy that Rodgers is ranked three spots lower than Jordan Love, the player who replaced Rodgers as the Packers’ starting quarterback.
Rodgers’ drop in the rankings is not terribly surprising since the Jets finished with a 5-12 record with Rodgers as their quarterback. His numbers were bad by his standards, but he still ranked seventh in the NFL in touchdown passes (28) and eighth in passing yardage last season.
The Athletic defines a third-tier quarterback in these terms:
A Tier 3 quarterback is a legitimate starter but needs a heavier running game and/or defensive component to win. A lower-volume dropback passing offense suits him best.
More surprising than the ranking of Rodgers is the ranking of Goff.
The Athletic panel placed Goff in Tier 2 with a No. 8 overall ranking, behind Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is No. 6 despite playing just one NFL season, and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who is No. 7.
The Athletic describes a Tier 2 quarterback as follows:
A Tier 2 quarterback can carry his team sometimes but not as consistently. He can handle pure-passing situations in doses and/or possesses other dimensions that are special enough to elevate him above Tier 3. He has a hole or two in his game.
Let’s compare the 2024 seasons of Goff and Daniels:
Goff's Lions finished with a 15-2 regular-season record; the Commanders wound up with a 12-5 regular-season mark.
Goff ranked second in the NFL in passer rating in 2024, behind only Lamar Jackson, and was second in passing yards per game. Daniels was 11th in passer rating and 20th in passing yards per game. Goff was second in the NFL in completion percentage at 72.4%.
Daniels’ lone advantage over Goff came in the playoffs, when Goff had one of the worst games of his career and Daniels was outstanding in the Commanders’ upset of the Lions.
Apparently that one game was the last thing the voting panel remembered and pushed Daniels ahead of Goff.
One other thing: Goff finished fifth in the 2025 MVP voting, fourth among quarterbacks, with 47 voting points. Daniels was seventh in the voting with seven voting points.
