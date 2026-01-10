Cal Signs Mississippi State Freshman Transfer Offensive Lineman Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Mississippi State transfer offensive lineman Jimothy Lewis Jr. has signed with Cal, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and other reports.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Lewis was a redshirt freshman this season, and a number of schools, such as Alabama, Oregon and Texas had interest in him.

Lewis started eight games this season at left tackle for the Bulldogs as a redshirt freshman, but his playing time fell off late in the season. He played in three games as a true freshman in 2024.

Cal has signed popular Mississippi State offensive tackle transfer Jimothy Lewis



The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder had previously visited other teams such as Alabama but Tosh Lupoi able to secure a notable addition for his offensive line room at Cal. pic.twitter.com/ZOH9UiDldj — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 10, 2026

Lewis is from Ridgeland, Mississippi, and attended IMG Academy. He was a consensus four-star recruit.

Lewis had offers from LSU, Miami, Indiana, Georgia and Tennessee among many others coming out of high school.

Lewis is the third offensive lineman Cal has brought in by way of the transfer portal in the past few days. It also has commitments from Florida International transfer offensive tackle Mykeal Rabess and South Dakota transfer offensive lineman Jacob Arop.

Cal needs help on the offensive line after the Bears finished 133rd of 134 FBS schools in rushing offense this season. Cal also needs to beef up protection for quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who has already announced that he will return to Cal for his sophomore season.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is now devoting his full attention to the Bears football program after Oregon lost to Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday.

Lupoi stayed with the Ducks as Oregon’s defensive coordinator until Oregon was eliminated.

