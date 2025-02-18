Camryn Bynum, Keenan Allen Two of ESPN's Top 50 NFL Free Agents
Two former Cal stars -- Camryn Bynum and Keenan Allen -- are ranked as two of the top 50 NFL free agents, according to an ESPN report. It leads to the question: Which NFL rosters will they join for the 2025 season? ESPN attempts to plug them in to a new team.
Bynum has been a starting safety for the Minnesota Vikings each of the past three seasons. In fact, he has started all 53 games the Vikings have played since the start of the 2022 season (51 regular-season games, two playoff games). He had outstanding seasons in 2024 (137 tackles, two intercepions) and 2024 (96 tackles, three interceptions, two fimble recoveries). His touchdown and turnover celebrations are among the NFL's best.
Some felt Bynum should have been named to the Pro Bowl, but he wasn't. Nonetheless there will be plenty of interest in Bynum, a young (26 years old) rising star that ESPN ranks as the 28th-most attractive free agent in the 2025 market.
ESPN suggests that Bynum should stay put, with this comment:
28. Camryn Bynum, S
Best team fit: Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings should keep Bynum, one of their rising defensive backs who has been productive under coordinator Brian Flores. A glider over the top who can also play downhill in the alleys, Bynum has 233 tackles, five interceptions and 12 pass breakups over his past two seasons in Minnesota.
It's different story for Allen, who played for Cal from 2010 to 2012, and just finished his 12th season in the NFL. Despite being a six-time Pro Bowl selection who is considered by some to be a Hall of Fame candidate, Allen's age (he turns 33 in April) and reduced production in 2024 with the Bears may reduce his value in the free-agent market.
ESPN ranks Allen as the 49th-most attractive free agent, saying he should return to Los Angeles with this comment:
49. Keenan Allen, WR
Best team fit: Los Angeles Rams
Returning to Chicago is an option for Allen, but with the Rams expected to trade Cooper Kupp this spring, there is an opportunity for Allen in Los Angeles. In Sean McVay's offense -- which uses movement and alignment to get wide receivers free access off the ball -- Allen could operate as the No. 3 option out of the slot. Allen caught 70 passes and seven TDs in Chicago last season.
