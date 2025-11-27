Can Cal Respond to Justin Wilcox Firing and Spoil SMU's Season?
Six teams enter the final weekend of the regular season still able to secure a berth in the ACC championship game.
For Cal, which moves forward without coach Justin Wilcox, there is opportunity to help determine which two of those teams gain spots in the Dec. 6 title game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
A Cal victory over No. 21 SMU Saturday at Memorial Stadium will eliminate the Mustangs from making a return trip to the conference title game. SMU, Virginia and Pitt all are tied atop the conference standings at 6-1, with Georgia Tech just behind them at 6-2 and Duke and Miami at 5-2.
*** Nick Rolovich, who has been promoted to interim head coach, talks in the video above about his first experience being part of the Big Game last Saturday.
Click here for the complete list of tiebreakers for the two spots into the ACC title game.
Here are the Week 14 matchups in the ACC:
(Point spreads provided by DraftKings; rankings are CFP rankings)
FRIDAY
— No. 4 Georgia (minus-13.5) vs. No. 23 Georgia Tech at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m., ABC
The Yellow Jackets (9-2) have completed their ACC schedule. They can get a spot in the title game but it requires some serious tiebreaker gymnastics. Their immediate problem is Georgia (10-1), which will be looking to add style points to its campaign for the highest possible CFP ranking.
SATURDAY
— No. 12 Miami (minus-7) at No. 22 Pitt, 9 a.m., ABC
The Hurricanes (9-2, 5-2) are the highest-ranked ACC team but don’t have an easy path to the championship game. Not only must they beat the Panthers (8-3, 6-1), but other outcomes must assist them. Pitt gets the spot with a win plus either a Virginia loss to Virginia Tech or an SMU loss to Cal.
— Kentucky (plus-3) at Louisville, 9 a.m., ACC Network
The Cardinal (7-4, 4-4) have lost three in a row, starting with their overtime lost to Cal. Louisville beat the Wildcats (5-6) 41-14 last year.
— Clemson (plus-2.5) at South Carolina, 9 a.m., SEC Network
The Tigers (6-5, 4-4) have dominated the series vs. South Carolina, but the Gamecocks (4-7) won 17-14 last year.
— Boston College (minus-3) at Syracuse, noon, The CW Network
BC (1-10, 0-7) hasn’t won a game since Aug. 30 (Fordham), but somehow are favored over the Orange (3-8, 1-6), whose most recent win was on Sept. 20 (Clemson).
— Wake Forest (plus-1.5) at Duke, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network
The Demon Deacons (8-3, 4-3) have won six of seven, including over SMU and Virginia, but that one defeat was a doozy — 42-7 at Florida State. The Blue Devils (6-5, 5-2) are waiting for the start of the ACC basketball season.
— Florida State (plus-1.5) at Florida, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
The Seminoles (5-6, 2-6) opened the season with a win over Alabama and outscored their first three opponents 174-30. Since then, FSU is 2-6. Florida (3-8) is waiting for Lane Kiffin.
— Virginia Tech (plus-10) at No. 18 Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN
The Cavaliers (9-2, 6-1) clinch a title-game berth with a win or if SMU and Pitt both lose and North Carolina wins. VA Tech is waiting for James Franklin.
— North Carolina (plus-7.5) at NC State, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network
NC State (6-5, 3-4) had lost three of four before knocking off Florida State last week. The Tar Heels (4-7, 2-5) have dropped their past two. Bill Belichick is waiting for Tom Brady.
— No. 21 SMU (minus-13.5) at Cal, 5 p.m., ESPN2
The Mustangs (8-3, 6-1) have lost just once since September. The Bears (6-5, 3-4) are waiting for Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele to renew his apartment lease for 2025-26.
— No. 9 Notre Dame (minus-32.5) at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Stanford (4-7, 3-5) always has its biggest win of the season. The Cardina is not getting another one here. Notre Dame (9-2) is waiting for the CFP.
