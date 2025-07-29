Dolphins S Ashtyn Davis on Crutches With Lower Leg Injury
Former Cal defensive back Ashtyn Davis ran into a setback in his bid to be the Miami Dolphins’ starting strong safety this season.
Davis sustained a lower leg injury during Tuesday’s practice, according national NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe, who is based in Miami. Davis punched the ground in frustration and limped off the field with assistance.
He was later seen on the sidelines on crutches with a boot on his left foot and ankle.
The Miami Dolphins on SI website called it an “ominous-looking injury" in a headline, although there is not yet a report on Davis’ prognosis.
Davis played his first five NFL seasons with the New York Jets, but signed a one-year, $2.5 million free-agent contract with the Dolphins in March.
The Miami Dolphins have not yet released an official depth chart, but the depth charts posted by ESPN and CBS Sports both list Davis as the Dolphins’ starting strong safety.
Davis has started 22 games in his NFL career and has eight career interceptions. He played in 15 games last season for the Jets, but made just one start. He finished the 2024 season with 35 tackles and two interceptions. Davis’ best season was 2021 when he started 10 games, recorded two interceptions, made 62 tackles and forced three fumbles.
Davis came joined the Cal football program as a walk-on in 2015 after being a standout hurdler on the Cal track team in 2014.
