Is De'Von Achane Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Steelers)
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane was banged up win Week 14 against the New York Jets, exiting the game and now returning. However, the star back is off the team's injury report and expected to play on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Achane was limited in practice this week with a rib issue, but it appears that the former third-round pick will be able to handle a major workload on Monday night.
This season, Achane has 193 carries for 1,126 rushing yards and seven scores. He's also made a major impact through the air, catching 55 passes for 383 yards and four scores. There's no doubt that Miami's offense revolves around Achane with Tyreek Hill out for the season and Tua Tagovailoa struggling with interceptions.
Here;s a look at how the SI Betting team is wagering on Achane in the prop market on Monday.
Best De'Von Achane Prop Bet vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite prop for this game, and he's backing Achane to hit paydirt against Pittsburgh:
De’Von Achane Anytime TD (-130) and OVER 79.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
I’m also taking Achane to find the end zone this week. The Dolphins running back has a team-leading 11 touchdowns, which is more than the next two players combined.
Achane is a dual threat with seven of those scores coming on the ground and four through the air.
This should be a grind-it-out type of game for both teams, but Miami especially. Look for the Dolphins to lean on Achane on Monday Night Football.
He also likes Achane to finish with OVER 79.5 rushing yards:
The weather forecast shows a high of 19 degrees on Monday night in Pittsburgh, so Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins aren’t going to want to pass the ball much. That opens the door for De’Von Achane to have another big game.
Achane is up to 1,126 yards in 13 games (86.6 yards per game) this season after four fantastic performances. He’s ran for at least 92 yards in each of the last four games, with a total of 520 yards in that span.
