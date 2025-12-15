Dolphins vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Fade Miami in Cold)
The Miami Dolphins bring a four-game winning streak into Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers.
Miami is looking to get back to .500 while the Steelers hope to avoid falling back to .500 after a 27-22 win in Baltimore on Sunday.
Pittsburgh has the home-field advantage and also the weather advantage in this Monday Night Football matchup against a Miami team that has historically struggled in the cold.
The oddsmakers have the Steelers as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 15 matchup.
Dolphins vs. Steelers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins +3 (-110)
- Steelers -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dolphins: +145
- Steelers: -175
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this one, but the total has dropped from 43.5 to 42.5.
Can the Dolphins stay hot in Pittsburgh?
Dolphins vs. Steelers Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
It's time to sell high on the Miami Dolphins. They may have strung together a win streak, but it's because they've been able to lean on the run game and not ask Tua Tagovailoa to do much. Now, against a playoff-caliber Steelers team, they won't be able to win by running the ball on almost 60% of their plays.
While it's a small sample size, there's something to be said for how bad the Dolphins have played in the Tagovailoa era when they have to go North to play in a road game late in a season. If the weather in Pittsburgh is cold on Monday night and the Dolphins have to look to their passing game, the Steelers may be in a favorable position to secure a much-needed win.
Pick: Steelers -3.5 (-102) via FanDuel
I don’t think I could have said it better myself. This is absolutely a sell-high spot for the Dolphins, while the Steelers have always been a tough out, especially in the cold.
The weather forecast for Monday in Pittsburgh is a high of 19 degrees fahrenheit and a chance of snow showers. The Dolphins might as well not show up.
Final Score Prediction: Steelers 27, Dolphins 13
