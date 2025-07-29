Davis Leaves Practice with Ominous-Looking Injury
Miami Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis left today’s training camp practice after going down with an injury during 11-on-11 work. Davis walked off the field gingerly, favoring his left leg. He returned to the field soon after using crutches and wearing a boot around his left foot.
Several teammates and head coach Mike McDaniel came over to comfort Davis as he heavily limped toward the facility.
This potential injury comes at a time when the Dolphins are experiencing significant turnover in their secondary. Another free agent acquisition at safety, Ifeatu Melifonwu, has yet to practice during training camp, but McDaniel did say he would be back “soon” during Monday’s press conference.
However, the team has already lost cornerback Artie Burns to a torn ACL, and rookie safety Dante Trader Jr. has been limited in practice with the hope that he can be ready for the team’s first joint practice against the Bears on Aug. 8.
Presumed starting cornerback Kader Kohou was also injured late last week. McDaniel said Kohou is "day to day" and a “few evaluations away” from getting back on the field.
The Dolphins moved quickly to bolster the cornerback room, signing Cornell Armstrong, Mike Hilton, and Jack Jones. But the safety room is starting to look a little bit thin.
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Melifonwu, and Davis were expected to receive most of the snaps in that room, and Trader Jr. was competing for a primary backup spot.
All reports indicate Fitzpatrick is having a good camp, but the rest of Miami’s safety depth includes several unproven players like Jordan Colbert, John Saunders Jr., and Patrick McMorris.
The Dolphins signed Davis to a one-year deal this offseason after he spent five years with the New York Jets. He appeared in 59 games with New York and made 22 starts.
He has 175 total tackles, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in his career. However, Davis is best known for his ball skills, as he recorded eight interceptions and 15 pass breakups with the Jets. On those eight interceptions, Davis recorded 116 return yards.
Davis’ best role with Miami was likely going to be as the team’s third safety. When the Dolphins wanted to put Melifonwu in the box or the slot, they could pair Davis with Fitzpatrick in deep zones.
While he’s not a de facto starter, that’s a vital role for a team that needs versatility on the backend.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage