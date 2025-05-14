ESPN's List of Top-100 Transfers Highlights Cal's Losses
ESPN’s ranking of the top 100 college football transfers only confirms what Cal fans already believed — the Golden Bears suffered greater losses on offense than any program in the country.
Four ex-Cal players landed on the list, all of them offensive skill-position players: Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, running back Jaydn Ott, wide receiver Nyziah Hunter and tight end Jack Endries.
Only one other team in the nation — Washington State — lost more players at any position to the transfer portal. WSU’s defectors were topped by quarterback John Mateer, ESPN’s top-ranked transfer, who will join Ott at Oklahoma.
But two of the five Cougars who moved on were defensive players, meaning WSU lost just three on offense.
No other school in the country saw more than three top-100 players depart.
The year’s biggest winners in the transfer portal derby were Texas Tech, with nine additions, and LSU, with eight. Miami of the ACC added six transfers.
Cal has reloaded, but none of its transfer newcomers earned spots on ESPN’s top-100 list.
Here’s what ESPN said about the quartet of former Golden Bears:
4. Fernando Mendoza, QB
Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: Indiana
Seasons remaining: 2
HT: 6-5 | WT: 225 | Class: Redshirt sophomore
Background: Mendoza was an incredible find for Cal, an under-the-radar three-star out of Miami who was committed to Yale until the Bears extended a late offer. He developed into one of the best young QBs in the country after taking over as Cal's starter for their final eight games in 2023. As a sophomore, he was the ACC's third-leading passer with 3,004 passing yards and raised his completion percentage to 69% (second in the ACC) while scoring 18 total touchdowns with just six interceptions over 11 games. He led all FBS quarterbacks with 41 sacks last season but overcame inconsistent protection to have a really productive year with strong performances against Miami and Auburn and a 98-yard game-winning drive to beat rival Stanford. Mendoza is viewed as one of the most promising QBs in the country by several personnel departments. -- Olson
Scout's take: Mendoza is one of the most undervalued players at the position in college football. He's 6-5, a great athlete and is tough as nails. He was sacked a lot and kept getting back up. Mendoza can make all of the throws and is a sneaky, crafty athlete. -- Luginbill
What he brings to Indiana: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti values production over potential when it comes to recruiting the transfer portal. He's getting plenty of both with Mendoza as his successor to . Mendoza is looking to take his game to another level in the Big Ten and help make the Hoosiers a contender again in Year 2 under Cignetti. -- Olson
17. Jaydn Ott, RB
Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: Oklahoma
Seasons remaining: 1
HT: 6-0 | WT: 205 | Class: Junior
Background: Cal fought hard to keep Ott in the fold for 2025, but one of the top returning backs in college football ended up hitting the open market. Ott got off to a spectacular start, earning Freshman All-America honors as a true freshman starter in 2022 after putting up 1,218 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns during his debut season. He was even better as a sophomore, leading the Pac-12 with 1,315 rushing yards and 12 TDs on his way to first-team all-conference honors. Last year, though, an ankle injury suffered in the season opener made it tough for Ott to play up to his potential. He still managed to play in 10 games but finished the year with 385 rushing yards on 3.3 yards per carry and five total scores. -- Olson
Scout's take: Ott could be at the top of NFL draft boards if there hadn't been a drop-off in production last season. While he lacked a formidable offensive line and played on an injured ankle, he still lacked the explosive runs we saw as an underclassman. Ott possesses exceptional feet and lateral agility. He's a verified 4.5 laser in the 40-yard dash with impressive explosive metrics, but his best asset is his vision and ability to pick and slide gap to gap with agility and elusiveness. Ott doesn't give defenders a clean shot in the hole and can stretch and bounce to the perimeter just as effectively. He breaks tackles with balance more than power and is a productive pass-catching weapon out of the backfield, which raises his value and ability to fit into most schemes. Given the wear on the tires, he might not be able to carry the whole load in the backfield. -- Tucker
What he brings to Oklahoma: The Sooners got solid production from and some encouraging play from last season, but they couldn't pass up the opportunity to add a true No. 1 back. He'll team up with Mateer in Norman in what should be one of the SEC's most improved offenses this fall. -- Olson
77. Nyziah Hunter, WR
Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: Nebraska
Seasons remaining: 3
HT: 6-2 | WT: 210 | Class: Redshirt freshman
Background: The former four-star recruit from Salinas, California, redshirted in 2023 and emerged as Fernando Mendoza's No. 1 receiver in his debut season, turning 59 targets into 40 catches for 578 yards and five touchdowns. He immediately picked up more than a dozen Power 4 offers upon entering the portal and became one of the more popular young wideouts on the market. -- Olson
Scout's take: Hunter is just scratching the surface of his potential. He possesses 10.62 100-meter speed and has developed physically into an imposing 6-2, 210-pound target. He eats up cushions in a hurry, can threaten vertically and makes acrobatic, contested grabs. Hunter is still developing as a route runner and will body-catch at times, but he could blossom into a difference-making P4 receiver. -- Tucker
What he brings to Nebraska: The Huskers were hunting for impact wideouts in the transfer portal and were willing to chase the great ones to give Dylan Raiola some legit No. 1 and 2 receivers for his sophomore year. The Huskers are getting a big-time talent who should develop into a go-to target alongside Dane Key for their five-star QB. -- Olson
90. Jack Endries, TE
Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: Texas
Seasons remaining: 2
HT: 6-4 | WT: 240 | Class: Redshirt sophomore
Background: Endries initially joined the Bears as a walk-on and quickly proved he could become a big-time contributor on offense. He earned Freshman All-America recognition in 2023 as a redshirt freshman starter and was the third-leading receiver among ACC tight ends last season, producing a team-high 56 catches for 623 yards and two touchdowns. Endries has turned 55 receptions into first downs over the past two seasons, second among all returning FBS tight ends. -- Olson
Scout's take: Endries is not elite in size or speed, but he does run well and has proven to be an active receiving target due to good hands and excellent body control. Endries really adjusts well to the ball, positions himself athletically and reads coverage well. He's a solid blocker, better at walling off and sealing. He was one of the more well-rounded and reliable receivers in the spring portal. -- Tucker
What he brings to Texas: Endries is just what the Longhorns needed in the post-spring portal. was extremely productive in coach Steve Sarkisian's offense last season, turning 76 targets into 60 catches, 786 receiving yards, 7 scores and second-team All-SEC honors. The Longhorns have a young, inexperienced tight end room for 2025 and needed a proven veteran. Quarterback should be pleased about this pickup. -- Olson
