How Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Compares to Top Freshman QBs
Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is part of an exclusive fraternity as one of just four true freshman quarterbacks starting this season for an FBS team.
The left-hander from Hawaii has thrown for yards and as many touchdowns as any one of the foursome and has helped the Golden Bears to a 3-0 start to their season.
Here is a look at how the four freshmen starters plus uber-efficient backup TJ Lateef of Nebraska stack up after the first three weeks of the season:
— BEAR BACHMEIER, BYU
Status: 2 games, 2 starts
Team’s record: 2-0
AP ranking: NR
247Sports high school rating: 3 stars
Last game: 17 for 27 (63.0%), 3 TD, 0 INT in 27-3 win at Stanford
Season: 24 for 38 (63.2%), 272 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 149.34 passer rating; 17 rushes, 39 yards (2.3),3 TD
This week: at East Carolina
Comment: After a bye week, Bachmeier and the Cougars face an ECU team that has outscored its past two foes 94-3 after losing 24-17 at NC State.
— TJ LATEEF, Nebraska
Status: 2 games, 0 starts
Team’s record: 3-0
AP ranking: NR
247Sports high school rating: 3 stars
Last game: 5 for 5 (100%), 126 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 5 rushing yards, 1 TD in 59-6 win over Houston Christian
Season: 11 for 12 (91.7%), 254 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 297.0 passer rating; 5 rushes, 32 yards (6.4), 2 TD
This week: vs. Michigan
Comment: Backup to sophomore starter Dylan Raiola, Lateef has seen mopup duty in the past two games.
— JARON-KEAWE SAGAPOLUTELE, Cal
Status: 3 games, 3 starts
Team’s record: 3-0
AP ranking: NR
247Sports high school rating: 4 stars & No. 7 national quarterback prospect
Last game: 24 for 38 (63.2%), 3 TD, 0 INT in 27-14 win over Minnesota
Season: 71 for 106 (67.0%), 780 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT, 145.58 passer rating; 12 rushes, 22 yards (1.8), 1 TD
This week: at San Diego State
Comment: Already has two more victories than former Cal great Jared Goff had as a freshman starter in 2013.
— BRYCE UNDERWOOD, Michigan
Status: 3 games, 3 starts
Team’s record: 2-1
AP ranking: No. 21
247Sports high school rating: 5 stars & No. 1 national quarterback prospect
Last game: 16 for 25 (64.0%), 235 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 9 rushes, 114 yards (12.7), 2 TD in 63-3 win over Central Michigan
Season: 46 for 80 (57.5%), 628 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 129.19 passer rating; 14 rushes, 108 yards (7.7), 2 TD
This week: at Nebraska
Comment: Struggled in first road game, going 9 for 24 for 142 yards without a TD in Michigan’s 24-13 loss at Oklahoma in Week 2.
— MALIK WASHINGTON, Maryland
Status: 3 games, 3 starts
Team’s record: 3-0
AP ranking: NR
247Sports high school rating: 4 stars & No. 5 national quarterback prospect
Last game: 16 for 22 (72.7%), 261 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 29 rushing yards, 1 TD in 44-17 win over Towson
Season: 62 for 100 (62.0%), 773 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT, 144.73 passer rating; 5 rushes, 28 yards (5.3), 1 TD
This week: at Wisconsin
Comment: This will be Washington’s first road game and first Big Ten Conference matchup.
