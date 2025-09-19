Cal Sports Report

How Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Compares to Top Freshman QBs

The Cal left-hander is one of just four true freshmen starting at the position for an FBS team

Jeff Faraudo

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is part of an exclusive fraternity as one of just four true freshman quarterbacks starting this season for an FBS team. 

The left-hander from Hawaii has thrown for yards and as many touchdowns as any one of the foursome and has helped the Golden Bears to a 3-0 start to their season.

Here is a look at how the four freshmen starters plus uber-efficient backup TJ Lateef of Nebraska stack up after the first three weeks of the season:

— BEAR BACHMEIER, BYU

Bear Bachmeier
Bear Bachmeier / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Status: 2 games, 2 starts

Team’s record: 2-0

AP ranking: NR

247Sports high school rating: 3 stars

Last game: 17 for 27 (63.0%), 3 TD, 0 INT in 27-3 win at Stanford

Season: 24 for 38 (63.2%), 272 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT, 149.34 passer rating; 17 rushes, 39 yards (2.3),3 TD

This week: at East Carolina

Comment: After a bye week, Bachmeier and the Cougars face an ECU team that has outscored its past two foes 94-3 after losing 24-17 at NC State.

— TJ LATEEF, Nebraska

Status: 2 games, 0 starts

Team’s record: 3-0

AP ranking: NR

247Sports high school rating: 3 stars

Last game: 5 for 5 (100%), 126 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 5  rushing yards, 1 TD in 59-6 win over Houston Christian

Season: 11 for 12 (91.7%), 254 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 297.0 passer rating; 5 rushes, 32 yards (6.4), 2 TD

This week: vs. Michigan

Comment: Backup to sophomore starter Dylan Raiola, Lateef has seen mopup duty in the past two games.

— JARON-KEAWE SAGAPOLUTELE, Cal

Status: 3 games, 3 starts

Team’s record: 3-0

AP ranking: NR

247Sports high school rating: 4 stars & No. 7 national quarterback prospect

Last game: 24 for 38 (63.2%), 3 TD, 0 INT in 27-14 win over Minnesota

Season: 71 for 106 (67.0%), 780 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT, 145.58 passer rating; 12 rushes, 22 yards (1.8), 1 TD

This week: at San Diego State 

Comment: Already has two more victories than former Cal great Jared Goff had as a freshman starter in 2013.

— BRYCE UNDERWOOD, Michigan

Bryce Underwood
Bryce Underwood / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Status: 3 games, 3 starts

Team’s record: 2-1

AP ranking: No. 21

247Sports high school rating: 5 stars & No. 1 national quarterback prospect

Last game: 16 for 25 (64.0%), 235 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 9 rushes, 114 yards (12.7), 2 TD in 63-3 win over Central Michigan

Season: 46 for 80 (57.5%), 628 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 129.19 passer rating; 14 rushes, 108 yards (7.7), 2 TD

This week: at Nebraska

Comment: Struggled in first road game, going 9 for 24 for 142 yards without a TD in Michigan’s 24-13 loss at Oklahoma in Week 2.

— MALIK WASHINGTON, Maryland

Status: 3 games, 3 starts

Team’s record: 3-0

AP ranking: NR

247Sports high school rating: 4 stars & No. 5 national quarterback prospect

Last game: 16 for 22 (72.7%), 261 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 29 rushing yards, 1 TD in 44-17 win over Towson

Season: 62 for 100 (62.0%), 773 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT, 144.73 passer rating; 5 rushes, 28 yards (5.3), 1 TD

This week: at Wisconsin

Comment: This will be Washington’s first road game and first Big Ten Conference matchup.

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky

Recent articles:

San Diego State beat writer answers 5 Questions about the Aztecs

Cal defensive backs living up to 'The Standard'

The emergence of Cal redshirt freshman LB Luke Ferrelli

USA Today takes a guess as to when Cal will lose for the first time

Ping pong another connection for Cal's QB and receiver

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Football