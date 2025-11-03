College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 10: BYU, Virginia Miss Auto Bids
The College Football Playoff selection committee meets this week to rank teams in its Top 25 for the first time. The task is tall after conference races shifted significantly from fairly straightforward to overly complicated.
That naturally has an impact on many of the bowl games outside of the playoff, from the prominent warm-weather games around New Year’s Day all the way down to the very first games just after the regular season concludes in mid-December. While much of the oxygen in college football will focus on just the 12 teams who make the CFP field, that shouldn’t obscure some of the great stories where teams are eyeing their first bowl game in several years.
That’s the case for New Mexico, which could cap a banner season under Jason Eck against UTSA at its home stadium in the New Mexico Bowl or Southern Miss landing in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against East Carolina. Temple, which hasn’t made the postseason since 2019 is also in line for a bowl and is currently slated for the Gasparilla Bowl.
As for the other bowl games, there are several fun matchups on deck after Week 10 that might be headlined by Oklahoma facing off against Nebraska in a rivalry renewed (despite the tough news about the Cornhuskers’ quarterback situation). The Pop-Tarts Bowl features a pair of projected conference runners-up in BYU and Virginia. Navy-Hawai’i in the Hawai’i Bowl could be an incredible Christmas Eve shootout on the islands between differing offensive systems. Utah-SMU could be a heck of a Holiday Bowl with some dynamic quarterbacks to contend with. Also, do you think Lincoln Riley will be miffed at going back to the state of Texas to play Willie Fritz again? Well, that’s what is shaping up in the Alamo Bowl between USC and Houston.
With all that in mind, here is how Sports Illustrated sees the playoff and all of 35 bowl games coming together to form the postseason picture in 2025–26 after Week 10.
College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 10
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Mississippi
- Oregon
- Texas Tech
- Notre Dame
- Louisville
- Georgia Tech
- South Florida
First Round
- No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Texas Tech
- No. 10 Louisville at No. 7 Oregon
- No. 11 Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Mississippi
- No. 12 South Florida vs. Georgia
Quarterfinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. winner of No. 12 South Florida vs. Georgia
- Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Indiana vs. winner of No. 11 Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Mississippi
- Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. winner of No. 10 Louisville at No. 7 Oregon
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Texas Tech
Bowl Projections After Week 9
Bowl
Date
Matchup
L.A. Bowl
Dec. 13
Washington vs. San Diego State
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 16
Troy vs. Central Michigan
Cure Bowl
Dec. 17
Liberty vs. James Madison
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 17
Marshall vs. Buffalo
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 19
Southern Miss vs. East Carolina
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 19
Temple vs. Texas State
Potato Bowl
Dec. 22
Fresno State vs. Miami (Ohio)
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 23
Kennesaw State vs. Coastal Carolina
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Kansas vs. Cal
Hawai‘i Bowl
Dec. 24
Navy vs. Hawai‘i
Sports Bowl
Dec. 26
Western Michigan vs. Arkansas State
Rate Bowl
Dec. 26
Baylor vs. UNLV
First Responder Bowl
Dec. 26
Iowa State vs. Cal
Military Bowl
Dec. 27
NC State vs. Tulane
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 27
Pitt vs. Iowa
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 27
Wake Forest vs. Memphis
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 27
BYU vs. Virginia
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 27
Boise State vs. Ohio
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 27
New Mexico vs. UTSA
Gator Bowl
Dec. 27
Miami vs. Tennessee
Texas Bowl
Dec. 27
TCU vs. Mississippi State
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Bowling Green vs. Georgia Southern
Independence Bowl
Dec. 30
Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Minnesota vs. Missouri
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 30
Houston vs. USC
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Washington State vs. Florida State
Citrus Bowl
Dec. 31
Michigan vs. Texas
Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona State vs. Illinois
Armed Forces Bowl
Jan. 2
North Texas vs. UConn
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
Cincinnati vs. LSU
Mayo Bowl
Jan. 2
Duke vs. Vanderbilt
Holiday Bowl
Jan. 2
Utah vs. SMU
TBD/Bahamas Bowl
TBD
Toledo vs. Jacksonville State
