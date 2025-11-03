SI

College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 10: BYU, Virginia Miss Auto Bids

New Mexico, Southern Miss and Temple all eyeing bowl bids after several seasons of missing out. Plus, an enticing Alamo Bowl between USC and Houston could be on tap.

Bryan Fischer

Virginia linebacker Kam Robinson runs back a pick-six against Cal. The Cavaliers are currently projected as the ACC runner-up.
Virginia linebacker Kam Robinson runs back a pick-six against Cal. The Cavaliers are currently projected as the ACC runner-up.
The College Football Playoff selection committee meets this week to rank teams in its Top 25 for the first time. The task is tall after conference races shifted significantly from fairly straightforward to overly complicated.

That naturally has an impact on many of the bowl games outside of the playoff, from the prominent warm-weather games around New Year’s Day all the way down to the very first games just after the regular season concludes in mid-December. While much of the oxygen in college football will focus on just the 12 teams who make the CFP field, that shouldn’t obscure some of the great stories where teams are eyeing their first bowl game in several years.

That’s the case for New Mexico, which could cap a banner season under Jason Eck against UTSA at its home stadium in the New Mexico Bowl or Southern Miss landing in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against East Carolina. Temple, which hasn’t made the postseason since 2019 is also in line for a bowl and is currently slated for the Gasparilla Bowl. 

As for the other bowl games, there are several fun matchups on deck after Week 10 that might be headlined by Oklahoma facing off against Nebraska in a rivalry renewed (despite the tough news about the Cornhuskers’ quarterback situation). The Pop-Tarts Bowl features a pair of projected conference runners-up in BYU and Virginia. Navy-Hawai’i in the Hawai’i Bowl could be an incredible Christmas Eve shootout on the islands between differing offensive systems. Utah-SMU could be a heck of a Holiday Bowl with some dynamic quarterbacks to contend with. Also, do you think Lincoln Riley will be miffed at going back to the state of Texas to play Willie Fritz again? Well, that’s what is shaping up in the Alamo Bowl between USC and Houston.

With all that in mind, here is how Sports Illustrated sees the playoff and all of 35 bowl games coming together to form the postseason picture in 2025–26 after Week 10.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 10

  1. Ohio State
  2. Alabama
  3. Indiana
  4. Texas A&M 
  5. Georgia
  6. Mississippi
  7. Oregon
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Louisville
  11. Georgia Tech
  12. South Florida

First Round

  • No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Texas Tech
  • No. 10 Louisville at No. 7 Oregon
  • No. 11 Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Mississippi
  • No. 12 South Florida vs. Georgia

Quarterfinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. winner of No. 12 South Florida vs. Georgia
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Indiana vs. winner of No. 11 Georgia Tech vs. No. 6 Mississippi
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. winner of No. 10 Louisville at No. 7 Oregon
  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Texas Tech

Bowl Projections After Week 9

Bowl

Date

Matchup

L.A. Bowl

Dec. 13

Washington vs. San Diego State

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 16

Troy vs. Central Michigan

Cure Bowl

Dec. 17

Liberty vs. James Madison

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 17

Marshall vs. Buffalo

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 19

Southern Miss vs. East Carolina

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 19

Temple vs. Texas State

Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

Fresno State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 23

Kennesaw State vs. Coastal Carolina

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Kansas vs. Cal

Hawai‘i Bowl

Dec. 24

Navy vs. Hawai‘i

Sports Bowl

Dec. 26

Western Michigan vs. Arkansas State

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

Baylor vs. UNLV

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26

Iowa State vs. Cal

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

NC State vs. Tulane

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

Pitt vs. Iowa

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 27

Wake Forest vs. Memphis

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 27

BYU vs. Virginia

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

Boise State vs. Ohio

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 27

New Mexico vs. UTSA

Gator Bowl

Dec. 27

Miami vs. Tennessee

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

TCU vs. Mississippi State

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Bowling Green vs. Georgia Southern

Independence Bowl

Dec. 30

Kansas State vs. Western Kentucky

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Minnesota vs. Missouri

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 30

Houston vs. USC

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Washington State vs. Florida State

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

Michigan vs. Texas

Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona State vs. Illinois

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 2

North Texas vs. UConn

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Cincinnati vs. LSU

Mayo Bowl

Jan. 2

Duke vs. Vanderbilt

Holiday Bowl

Jan. 2

Utah vs. SMU

TBD/Bahamas Bowl

TBD

Toledo vs. Jacksonville State

