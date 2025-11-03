Tight End Switches His 2026 Commitment from Cal to Tennessee
Luca Wolf, a tight end from Austria who had committed to Cal in June, has changed his mind and committed to Tennessee for the class of 2026.
Wolf confirmed his commitment to Tennessee on his twitter account on Sunday by reposting the twitter message from Haynes Fawcett of Rivals/On3 that reported Wolf’s commitment to the Volunteers.
Back in June, Wolf chose Cal over offers from Virginia, Central Florida, South Florida and Tulsa, among others. But he picked up an offer from Tennessee on October 8 and opted to go with the Vols.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Wolf attends NFL Academy in London, England, and is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals/On3.
Cal now had 21 players committed to its 2026 class, which is ranked as the 44th-best class in the nation by both 247Sports and Rivals/On3.
Cal received two commitments for the class of 2026 last week, when offensive tackle Daniel McMorris and wide receiver Kai Meza committed to the Golden Bears. Both had originally committed to Minnesota before decommitting and going with Cal.
The highest rated prospects who have committed to Cal for 2026 are tight end Taimane Purcell, defensive end Cam Brooks, running back Victor Santino and McMorris.
A commitment to a college football program is not binding until the player signs a financial agreement contract (formerly known as a letter of intent). Players cannot sign a financial agreement until the early signing period, which starts December 3.
Wolf was primarily a basketball player who has not played football very long. But his athleticism attracted a number of FBS schools, including Cal and Tennessee.
Cal fans may recall that Tony Gonzalez considered himself a basketball player first and a football player second when he came to Cal.
Cal has a 5-4 record this season with three games remaining in its regular season. The Bears play a road game against 14th-ranked Louisville on Saturday, then have a bye before playing the Big Game at Stanford on November 22. Cal plays its final regular-season game the following week at home against SMU.
