LB Broncs Baker Commits to Cal for the Class of 2027
Broncs Baker, a three-star linebacker from Tooele, Utah, announced on social media on Saturday that he has committed to Cal for the class 0f 2027.
This is an early commitment for a player who is nearly two years from beginning his college career, but Baker decided to make the call and becomes the first football player to commit to Cal in the class of 2027.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Baker, who attends Stansbury Park High School in Utah, reportedly received an offer from Cal back in January, and chose Cal over offers from Arizona State and Kansas State. He is ranked as the 270th-best prospect in the class of 2027 by Rivals, while the 247 Sports composite rankings rate him as the 32nd-best linebacker prospect in the class.
Peter Sirmon, who was Cal's defensive coordinator last year but now is an assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints, began the recruitment of Baker for Cal last year.
As a sophomore, Baker had 82 tackles, two sacks and an interception. He has nine tackles for loss, including two sacks, early in his junior season this year.
Baker made several unofficial visits to Cal, and he attended Cal’s home game against Texas Southern.
Inside linebacker is a critical position is an important position in Justin Wilcox’s defense, and the Bears have had some talented players at that position, including first-team All-American Evan Weaver, Jackson Sirmon, current star Cade Uluave and Teddye Buchanan, who was a starter in last week’s Ravens game as a rookie.
Current Cal football general manager Ron Rivera was a first-team All-America inside linebacker at Cal in 1983
Redshirt freshman Luke Ferrelli is emerging as a standout player at the Bears’ inside linebacker spot this season. He leads the team in tackles heading into Saturday night’s game against San Diego State.
Check out some Broncs Baker highlights:
.
Recent articles:
Preview of Cal-San Diego State game
How Cal's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele compares with other freshman quarterbacks
San Diego State beat writer answers 5 Questions about the Aztecs
Cal defensive backs living up to 'The Standard'
The emergence of Cal redshirt freshman LB Luke Ferrelli
USA Today takes a guess as to when Cal will lose for the first time