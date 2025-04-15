Mel Kiper Projects Cal's Nohl Williams to Go in Third Round of NFL Draft
Famed ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes Cal cornerback Nohl Williams will be taken in the third round of the NFL draft, which starts April 24. A third-round selection would hear his name called on the second day of the draft when the second and third rounds are chosen.
Also Tuesday, The Athletic posted its "Big Board" of the top 100 prospect in the draft, and Williams barely made it, coming it at 100. On Sunday, Pro Football Focus placed Williams at No. 116 overall. A week ago, NFL.com's Eric Edholm ranked Williams 95th on his top 100 Big Board.
But like a lot of people, we'll focus on Kiper's opinion first.
ESPN’s Kiper and Field Yates came up with their latest projections for the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, and those predictions were posted in an article posted on Tuesday.
They alternated their picks, with Kiper making the even-numbered selections, and Yates making the odd-numbered picks.
When it came to Kiper’s pick for the No. 92 overall selection, the 28th pick of the third round, he predicted Williams would be taken at that spot by the Seattle Seahawks. Kiper provided this comment:
92. Seattle Seahawks (via LV/DET,NYJ)
Kiper's pick: Nohal Williams, CB, Cal
The Seahawks have Riq Woolen outside and Devon Witherspoon in the slot, but the other corner spot could use a boost (and if nothing else, more depth). With great instincts and press coverage traits, Williams led the nation with seven interceptions last season.
Pro Football Focus said this about Williams:
Williams is a strong press-man cornerback whom an NFL team can feel comfortable putting on the line of scrimmage due to his physical coverage style and run-defense skills. His long speed and agility appear to be average, but his strength stands out in this class. He has a mid-round projection and could be a starter in a man-heavy coverage scheme.
NFL.com Edholm ranked Williams No. 95 on his top-100 Big Board, with this comment:
His jumping numbers did not stand out (33 1/2-inch vertical, 10-foot broad jump), but Williams has good athleticism, above-average length (30 3/4-inch arms) and excellent ball production on his résumé to fit a man-coverage system well.
Golden Bears safety Craig Woodson and linebacker Teddye Buchanan have become wild cards in the draft projections, with no one quite sure when or if they will be taken in the draft.
Pro Football Focus ranked Woodson as the 158th best NFL prospect overall, which would be about the fifth round. PFF added this comment:
Woodson's speed and aggression are his calling cards, as he chases ball carriers down near the line of scrimmage. He set career highs with an 88.6 coverage grade and six pass breakups in 2024. He's tough to trust in man-to-man situations but could carve out a depth/special teams role if he can play with a bit more discipline.
Interesting that PFF would call speed one of Woodson's calling cards since questions about his speed were the main reasons many did not expect Woodson to be drafted. That was before Woodson changed that narrative by running a 4.45 time in the 40 at the Combine.
PFF ranked Buchanan 235th overall, with this comment:
Buchanan is an experienced player who posted a 77.5 overall grade in his lone season at Cal after spending four years at UC Davis. He needs to be more consistently physical in the run game, but he has enough speed and athletic traits to be a backup/special teams contributor.
