Report: Cal RB Jaydn Ott to Enter Transfer Portal
The Cal football program was hit with a major blow on Monday evening, when Matt Zemitz of 247 Sports and CBS Sports reported that Cal running back Jaydn Ott plans to enter the transfer portal.
The transfer portal for football does not officially open until Wednesday, but a lot of key players are making their intentions known in the days leading up to the opening of the portal.
Ott is the second significant Cal offensive player who apparently will transfer. Cal tight end Jack Endries, the Bears' leading receiver last season, reportedly is expected to enter the transfer portal as well.
Ott won the starting job as Cal's running back as a freshman, and as a sophomore he rushed for 1,315 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 25 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns.
He was planning to enter the NFL draft after his junior year in 2024, and before that season began, several NFL mock drafts projected that he would be the first running back taken in the 2024 NFL draft.
However, an ankle injury suffered early in the 2024 season ruined his season. He missed three games completely and was not at full strength in many of the 10 games he did play. He finished the season with 385 rushing yards and a 3.3 yards-per-carry average while scoring four touchdowns on the ground. He also had 24 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown.
Ott seemed to be completely recovered from any ankle problems during Cal's recent spring workouts, and was particularly impressive in some of the Bears' spring scrimmages.
But this is a different world as far as money-making opportunities for college players, especially for elite skill position players. Stanford transfer edge David Baily reportedly is expected to make about $1 million in NIL money at his new home at Texas Tech.
A player of Ott's stature at a skill position can expect to make similar money.
It leaves Jaivian Thomas as the Bears' best running back option. Thomas and Ott were expected to share the running back carries for Cal in 2025. Thomas led the Bears in rushing last season with 626 yards and a 6.3 yards-per-carry average.
