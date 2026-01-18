Mississippi Transfer CB Ricky Fletcher Commits to Cal

Cal has received a commitment from Mississippi transfer cornerback Ricky Fletcher, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

Fletcher played in 14 games, including three starts, for Mississippi this season as a redshirt junior. He recorded 11 tackles (including 10 solo stops), two pass breakups and one quarterback hurry. He did not start any of the Rebels' three College Football Playoffs games.

Cal will be the third school for the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Fletcher, who began his college career at South Alabama.

Cal has signed Ole Miss cornerback transfer Ricky Fletcher, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder made three starts at Ole Miss this season. pic.twitter.com/3OiSZw2AOH — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 18, 2026

Fletcher played in 26 games, including 14 starts, in his three seasons at South Alabama.

He missed all of his 2024 season with an injury and transferred to Mississippi after that season.

Fletcher started all 13 games for the Jaguars in 2023, and he recorded 38 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and broke up 12 passes that year.

Fletcher is the fifth defensive back new Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi has brought in from the transfer portal in recent days.

Fletcher is from Lexington, Mississippi, and he was a three-star prospect coming out of Holmes County High School.

The transfer portal closed on Thursday, but players who have entered the portal can commit to a school at any time.

Lupoi, Cal football general manager Ron Rivera and assistant general manager Marshall Cherrington have been active in acquiring players from the transfer portal, and they are probably not done.

The Bears finished with a 7-6 record this past season, their first winning record since 2019. Justin Wilcox was fired following the Bears’ 11th game, and Nick Rolovich acted as the interim head coach. Rolovich, who will assist in coaching the quarterbacks next season, is one of a number of assistant coaches from the 2025 staff that were retained by Lupoi.

