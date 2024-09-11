Netflix to Present a Documentary on Aaron Rodgers
Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers has played one full NFL game since 2022, but his life is being inspected for public consumption in a pair of media presentations.
We learned recently that best-selling author Ian O’Connor has written a heavily researched unauthorized book on Rodgers titled “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers,” which is now available.
However, this week, Netflix announced that it has put together a documentary series about Rodgers that will begin on December 17.
According to Tudum (you know, the two-note sound that introduces each Netflix production), the three-part series is titled “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma,” which will document Rodgers’ comeback from his torn Achilles injury.
The O’Connor book includes references to Rodgers’ time a Cal; however, it’s unclear whether the Netflix docuseries touches on his exploits as a Golden Bears quarterback in 2003 and 2004.
Cal fans would appreciate more information about Rodgers’ role in the Bears’ 2004 season, his amazing game in the 23-17 road loss to eventual national champion USC and his reaction to Cal missing out on a Rose Bowl berth that season.
Of course, more recently, Rodgers is better known for being named the NFL’s MVP four times, his decision not to be vaccinated, his use of a psychedelic, his underground retreat, his polarizing beliefs, his unexcused absence from a Jets practice and his comeback attempt from a serious injury.
In any case, the 40-year-old Rodgers has become an intriguing figure, which is why Netflix decided to produce a documentary series on his recovery.
Read what the New York Times (via The Athletic), USA Today and Forbes said about the series.
