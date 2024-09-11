Cal Sports Report

Netflix to Present a Documentary on Aaron Rodgers

Former Cal star Rodgers is the subject of a book about his life and a docuseries about his recovery

Jake Curtis

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Former Cal star Aaron Rodgers has played one full NFL game since 2022, but his life is being inspected for public consumption in a pair of media presentations.

We learned recently that best-selling author Ian O’Connor has written a heavily researched unauthorized book on Rodgers titled “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers,” which is now available.

However, this week, Netflix announced that it has put together a documentary series about Rodgers that will begin on December 17.

According to Tudum (you know, the two-note sound that introduces each Netflix production), the three-part series is titled “Aaron Rodgers: Enigma,” which will document Rodgers’ comeback from his torn Achilles injury.

The O’Connor book includes references to Rodgers’ time a Cal; however, it’s unclear whether the Netflix docuseries touches on his exploits as a Golden Bears quarterback in 2003 and 2004.

Cal fans would appreciate more information about Rodgers’ role in the Bears’ 2004 season, his amazing game in the 23-17 road loss to eventual national champion USC and his reaction to Cal missing out on a Rose Bowl berth that season.

Of course, more recently, Rodgers is better known for being named the NFL’s MVP four times, his decision not to be vaccinated, his use of a psychedelic, his underground retreat, his polarizing beliefs, his unexcused absence from a Jets practice and his comeback attempt from a serious injury.

In any case, the 40-year-old Rodgers has become an intriguing figure, which is why Netflix decided to produce a documentary series on his recovery.

Read what the New York Times (via The Athletic), USA Today and Forbes said about the series.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Published
Jake Curtis

JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football