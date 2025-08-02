New Cal ILB Harrison Taggart Hoping to Pair With Cade Uluave
Among a slew of position battles being engaged during Cal football fall camp is for the inside linebacker position alongside returning starter Cade, Uluave.
One of the contenders is Buom Jock, a 6-foot-5, 235-pounder junior who had 100 tackles last season at Colorado State and boasts one of the great names in college football.
The other is Harrison Taggart, a redshirt junior transfer from BYU, who seems virtually created from the same mold as Uluave.
They both are 6-foot-1.
They both tip the scales at 235 pounds.
Uluave had 71 tackles last year. Taggart had 69.
And there’s this: Uluave comes from the Utah community of South Jordan, which is less than 6 miles from Taggart’s hometown of Draper, both of them just south of Salt Lake City.
“I am a very fast, physical and crazy linebacker,” Taggart said. “I have seen a lot of resemblance in my play and Cade’s play, which has been super cool.”
Uluave isn’t the only Cal player Taggart already knew when he arrived on campus this summer. He was a teammate at Corner Canyon High School of Devin Brown, the Ohio State quarterback transfer who threw 57 touchdown passes their senior season in the fall of 2021.
Taggart said his connection to Uluave was part of why he was attracted to Cal after two seasons as a starter at BYU.
“I would love to play next to Cade,” he said. “Cade is full of energy and power and he is one of the most knowledgeable guys on the field. It’s like playing next to a coach. It’s awesome playing next to Cade.”
Taggart, who played three games for Oregon as a true freshman in 2022 before returning to his home state, produced three double-digit tackle games the past two seasons. He had 10 tackles and an interception against Kansas State last season and 11 tackles against Oklahoma State.
He said he saw a better opportunity at Cal and likes the potential of the Bears’ defensive unit. Asked what that might look like, Taggart suggested, “A fast, physical, flying-around defense that’s knocking all the dudes back.”
Taggart describes the Bears as a band of brothers who are working hard and having fun in preparation for the 2025 season. Cal opens its schedule Aug. 30 with a non-conference game at former Pac-12 rival Oregon State.
“I was here the entire summer and we got after it every single day,” Taggart said. “Our goal is the ACC championship. We talk about it, breathe it, live it. We’re in the facility 24/7, chasing that dream.”
