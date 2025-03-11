New Cal Wide Receiver Rated One of the Nation's 12 Fastest Players
The 247 Sports site recently ranked the 12 fastest college football players for the 2025 season, and Cal redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dazmin James was ranked No. 6 on that list.
James played at Arkansas last year, and he transferred to Cal on January 14.
Here is what 247 Sports said about James:
The Liberty Bowl's MVP last season, Cal's new prized possession had a breakout game for the Razorbacks in December with three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown before entering the transfer portal. He showed off his blazing speed during the first half on a 94-yard catch-and-run score. During that touchdown burst, James reportedly eclipsed 22.3 MPH. A former track star in high school, James won the 4A state championships in the 100 meters (10.46 seconds) and 200 meters (21.06 seconds) before signing with Arkansas.
Speed alone does not make a wide receiver a star, and 6-foot-2, 195-pound James will be challenged to get playing time with the stable of returning wide receivers Cal has, including Tobias Merriweather, Kyion Grayes and Jonathan Brady.
The Liberty Bowl, in which James was named the offensive MVP, was easily James' best game in 2024. In fact, his only three receptions of the season came in that game. James got playing time in that bowl game because two Arkansas receivers had entered the trannsfer portal.
He played in seven regular-season games in 2024 and had no receptions in those games. That 45.7 yards per reception for the season look impressive, though.
Teams need elite speed to produce big plays and the threat of speed to stretch the field.
Here are 247 Sports 12 fastest players in 2025.
1. Barion Brown, WR, LSU
2. Nyck Harbor, WR< South Carolina
3. Dylan Edwards, RB, Kansas State
4. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
5. Jordan Anthony, WR, Arkansas
6. Dazmi James, WR, Cal
7. Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama
8. Malachi Coleman, WR, Minnesota
9. Rodrick Pleasant, CB, Oregon
10. Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
11. Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia
12. Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas
Cal's first spring practice is Wednesday.
