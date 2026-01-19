A Fourth Oregon Transfer Commits to Cal -- LB Kamar Mothudi

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi continues to bring in transfers from his previous coaching stop, Oregon.

Redshirt freshman inside linebacker Kamar Mothudi, a four-star recruit out of high school, became the fourth Oregon transfer to commit to Cal in the past several days when he announced his commitment to the Golden Bears on social media on Monday.

Lupoi was Oregon’s defensive coordinator the past four seasons, and Mothudi joins wide receiver Cooper Perry, defensive lineman Jericho Johnson and defensive back Kingston Lopa as the four players who played for Oregon in 2025 and recently committed to transferring to Cal.

Cal lost both of its 2025 starting inside linebackers through the transfer portal recently. Cade Uluave has committed to Utah, and Luke Ferrelli committed to Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Mothudi spent two seasons with the Ducks but played little. He had just four tackles in 2025 as a redshirt freshman, and they came in three blowout victories over Montana State, Rutgers and Oklahoma State.

As a true freshman in 2024, he played just one snap before redshirting.

Mothudi is from Los Angeles and attended Los Alamitos High School. He was a consensus four-star recruit, and ESPN ranked him as the third-best inside linebacker prospect in the country.

Texas, Michigan, Washington, Utah, Arizona State, Nebraska, Michigan State and Arizona were among the other schools that offered Mothudi out of high school before he signed with Oregon.

Mothudi is the second linebacker Cal has brought in through the transfer portal this year, joining Texas A&M transfer linebacker Tristan Jernigan.

The transfer portal window has closed, but once a player is in the portal he can commit to a school at any time.

Cal finished with a 7-6 record this past season, and that was Cal’s first winning seasons since 2019. Cal head coach Justin Wilcox was fired following the 11th game of the season, a loss to Stanford, and Nick Rolovich was promoted to interim head coach for the final two games.

Rolovich has been retained on Lupoi’s coaching staff and will help coach the quarterbacks, including Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who will be a sophomore next season.

