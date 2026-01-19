North Texas Transfer Edge Joshua Pierce Commits to Cal

North Texas transfer edge Joshua Pierce has committed to Cal, according to both 247 Sports and On3 Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Pierce played in 14 games and recorded 14 tackles, including two sacks, and also had one quarterback hurry and forced one fumble this past season as a sophomore. He did not have any starts. His best game was against South Florida when he recorded five tackles.

Cal will be the third school for Pierce, who began his college career at Campbell, an FCS school. He played in two games in 2023 and nine games in 2024, recording two tackles each season for Campbell.

Pierce is from Detroit, Michigan, and attended University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. He was rated a two-star prospect by 247 Sports.

Pierce is the second transfer from North Texas who has committed to Cal, joining defensive lineman Jayden Williams

The transfer portal has closed, but players who have entered the portal can commit to a school at any time.

Cal is loading up on transfer defensive linemen, which is not surprising since new Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi was a defensive end at Cal and has been a defensive line coach for three NFL teams (Falcons, Browns, Jaguars) as well as being a defensive coordinator at Alabama and Oregon.

Lupoi knows the importance of a pass rush. Cal recorded 21 sacks this past season, which ranked 13th in the ACC.

Recent articles"

Lulu Twidale scores 36 in Cal Women's first road win

Former Cal & NFL star Lorenzo Alexander joins football staff

Cal adds Mississippi transfer CB Ricky Fletcher

Cal basketball upsets No. 14 North Carolina

Cal football adds Tennessee DE transfer

Cal's Aidan Keanaaina enters transfer portal

Ex-Cal star Jaylon Tyson delivers the best game of his NBA career