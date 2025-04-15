Report: Byron Cardwell Jr. Becomes the Third Cal RB to Enter Transfer Portal
Cal running backs are leaving at a rapid rate.
The Bears' Byron Cardwell Jr. became the third Cal running back in the past few hours that reportedly has entered the transfer portal. Pete Nakos of On3 reported Monday evening that Cardwell is entering the transfer portal, which officially opens on Wednesday .
Although the anticipated departure of Cardwell is not as newsworthy as Jaydn Ott's reported decision to enter the transfer portal, it does indicate a problem in the depth at the running backs position, which is a position where injuries occur often.
It was reported earlier Monday that Cal running back Justin Williams-Thomas is entering the transfer portal too.
Cardwell played in nine games for Cal in 2024 and had 24 carries for 81 yards, an average of 3.1 yards per carry. He did not play at all in 2023 because of injuries, which have plagued his college career.
Before transferring to Cal, Cardwell played his first two college seasons at Oregon, and he rushed for 493 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 and 2022 combined. Injuries limited his playing time at Oregon as well.
Assuming Jaivian Thomas does not enter the transfer portal, he becomes the main running back left on the Cal roster. He was Cal's leading rusher last season when he ran for 626 yards and a 6.3 yards-per-carry average.
Next in line would be Kadarius Calloway. who was Cal's third-leading rusher last season when he ran for 124 yards on 26 carries. Several young, untested running backs are behind Calloway.
It's difficult to know why three running backs are leaving Cal. The NIL money at other schools may be a significant part of the reason. Cal has a new offensive coordinator (Bryan Harsin) and new position coaches at virtually every offensive position, including running backs. Julian Griffin is the new running backs coach.
Presumably Cal will be looking to add some running backs through the transfer portal. General manager Ron Rivera will be an important part of that process.
Recent articles:
Cal RB Justin Williams-Thomas reportedly plans to enter transfer portal
Cal basketball forward Devin Curtis enters the transfer portal
On Rory McIlroy's big day, four Cal alums complete their week at the Masters
Is Cal football about to lose Jack Endries, one of its most productive players?