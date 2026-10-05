Results, Predictions for Cal’s 2026 Football Opponents

Cal (2-3) has its own problems to worry about without thinking about its remaining opponents, but how those foes fared this past weekend does not make the Bears’ season look any rosier.

Wake Forest seems like the second-best team in the ACC after clobbering Stanford, and the Bears must face the Demon Deacons in two weeks.

Pitt faces Cal in both teams’ final regular-season game, and although the Panthers remained undefeated this week they lost quarterback Mason Heintschel for the season.

.Cal is coming off a 39-31 loss to UNLV and faces Virginia Tech (4-1) this Saturday in Berkeley.

We provide each team’s results from the past weekend, and include an ESPN Analytics’ prediction of how Cal will fare in each of its final seven games, all against ACC opponents.

UCLA (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) – Beat Cal 45-24 on September 5

The 21st-ranked Bruins are one of the surprise teams of the country, and they had a bye this past weekend as they prepare for Saturday’s defining road game against No. 12 Oregon.

Syracuse (2-2, 0-2 ACC) – Lost to Cal 21-18 on September 12

Saturday result: Syracuse 42, UConn 41 (OT)

Syracuse used a new starting quarterback, Amari Odom, and blew a 20-point, third-quarter lead, before winning in overtime. Odom threw five touchdown passes (with two interceptions) and ran for another score, and he ran for the deciding two-point conversion after the first overtime.

Wagner (1-4, 0-2 Northeast) – Lost to Cal 49-7 on September 19

Saturday result: Central Connecticut State 45, Wagner 14

Wagner yielded 402 yards to Central Connecticut State, which rushed for 201 yards in the lopsided win. Wagner used three quarterbacks but none was particularly productive. CCSU led 45-7 entering the fourth quarter with Wagner’s only score to that point coming on an interception returned for a touchdown.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) – Defeated Cal 24-10 on September 25

Saturday result: Miami 41, Clemson 13

Clemson was able to hang with fourth-ranked Miami for a while, trailing just 17-6 at halftime, but the Hurricanes dominated the fourth quarter to win going away. Clemson freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds threw for 295 yards, but he was no match for Miami’s Darian Mensah. Mensah had a mediocre game by his standards but still passed for 227 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

UNLV (3-2, 1-0 Mountain West) – Beat Cal 39-31 on October 3

Saturday result: UNLV 39, Cal 31

Cal rallied from a 24-7 halftime deficit to take a 25-24 lead in the fourth quarter behind backup quarterback Jackson Brousseau. But Cal could not handle UNLV quarterback Jackson Arnold, who threw three long touchdown passes, ran 55 yards for a touchdown and had a key 42-yard run that led to the Rebels’ go-ahead touchdown.

Virginia Tech (4-1, 1-1 ACC) -- Faces Cal on Saturday, October 10 in Berkeley

ESPN Analytics Prediction: Virginia Tech has a 71.9% chance of beating Cal

Saturday result: Pitt 35, Virginia Tech 33

Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 434 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and he seemed to be leading the Hokies to a game-winning scoring in the closing minutes. But on the last play of the game, Virginia Tech kicker John Love, who was 7-for-7 on field goals to that point, missed a 36-yard field-goal attempt on the final play. It was barely wide left, and some, including Love, thought it was good.

Wake Forest (4-1, 2-1 ACC) -- Faces Cal on Saturday, October 13 in Berkeley

ESPN Analytics Prediction: Wake Forest has a 78.0% chance of beating Cal

Saturday result: Wake Forest 57, Stanford 3

After giving Miami a tough challenge and upsetting then-16th-ranked Louisville on the road last week, the Demon Deacons produced their largest margin of victory ever in an ACC game by destroying Stanford. Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to help the campaign to have coach Jake Dickert named the coach of the year.

SMU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) -- Faces Cal on Saturday, October 24 in Dallas

ESPN Analytics Prediction: SMU has an 87.7% chance of beating Cal

Saturday result: SMU 25, Boston College 16

No. 24 SMU had a tougher time than expected at home, holding a slim 13-10 lead at halftime and totaling just 19 points until less than five minutes remained in the game. Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings passed for just 160 yards and ran for minus-7 yards. He did throw two touchdown passes with no interceptions and ran for another score, though.

North Carolina State (3-2, 1-1 ACC) -- Hosts Cal on Saturday, October 31

ESPN Analytics Prediction: North Carolina State has an 80.2% chance of beating Cal

Saturday result: North Carolina State 31, Louisville 28

In a wild game that featured 978 yards of offense, NC State won on a field goal with less than five minutes left. Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey passed for 373 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and NC State held the ball for the final 3:49 with a 10-play drive that ran out the clock.

Virginia (3-2, 1-1 ACC) -- Hosts Cal on Saturday, November 14

ESPN Analytics Prediction: Virginia has an 86.7% chance of beating Cal

Saturday result: Florida State 38, Virginia 7

Virginia was ranked No. 25 after two games, but has slipped since then, including an unexpected lopsided loss to the Seminoles. The Cavaliers led 7-0 after one quarter but got crushed after that. Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula was sacked 10 times and completed just 14 of 32 passes for 168 yards while allowing Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels to rush for 136 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Stanford (2-3, 1-3 ACC) -- Faces Cal on Saturday, November 21 in Berkeley

ESPN Analytics Prediction: Cal has a 75% chance of beating Stanford

Saturday result: Wake Forest 57, Stanford 3

The confidence Stanford gained by beating Georgia Tech last week was erased when the Cardinal suffered its second-largest margin of defeat in program history. The only worse defeat was a 72-0 loss to UCLA in 1954. Stanford yielded 519 yards of total offense to the Demon Deacons, and Stanford quarterback Davis Warren had just 136 passing yards after throwing for 396 yards the week before against Georgia Tech.

Pitt (5-0, 2-0 ACC) -- Faces Cal on Saturday, November 8 in Berkeley

ESPN Analytics Prediction: Pitt has an 82.1% chance of beating Cal

Saturday’s result: Pitt 35, Virginia Tech 33

Pitt picked up a critical road win, but it was costly as starting Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him the rest of the season. Pitt fifth-year senior Holden Geriner was 8-for-12 for 78 yards, one touchdown and no interception after replacing Heintschel, and Geriner will be Pitt’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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