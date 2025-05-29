Six Starting Times Set for 2025 Cal Football Games -- Five at Night
Starting times for five of Cal’s football games early in the 2025 season were announced on Thursday by the ACC, and you will have to be a night owl to watch Golden Bears football next fall.
Five of the six Cal games that have established a starting time will be played at night, although one of those will only be a late-afternoon start for West Coast viewers. But even that game as well as the one other afternoon game might end after the sun goes down. And it’s a good bet that some of the Bears’ remaining six games, whose starting times have not been set, will be night games as well.
The 7:30 p.m. starting time for the Bears’ August 30 season-opening game at Oregon State on ESPN had been announced previously, and Thursday’s announced starting times and television coverage for five more Cal games mean that the kickoff times for six of the Bears’ first eight games have been set.
Cal’s second game of the season on September 6 against Texas Southern, which is also Cal’s home opener, will start at 3 p.m. Pacific time and will be televised by ACC Network Extra. (ACC Network Extra, or ACCNX, streams ACC content that is not on the regular ACC Network and can be viewed on the ESPN app.)
Cal’s third game, against Minnesota in Berkeley on September 13, will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.
The Bears will face San Diego State on the road on September 20, and that game will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
Starting time for the Bears’ fifth and sixth games – a September 27 a road contest against Boston College and an October 4 home game against Duke – have not been set.
Cal’s seventh and eighth games of the season will both be Friday night games, and those starting times have been established.
The Bears’ home game on Friday, October 17, against North Carolina and Bill Belichick, will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. And Cal’s Friday, October 24 road game against Virginia Tech will begin at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time (7:30 p.m. Eastern time) and will also be televised by ESPN.
The starting times for Cal's games against Boston College (September 27 on the road), Duke (October 4 at home), Virginia (November 1 at home), Louisville (November 8 at home), Stanford (November 22 on the road) and SMU (November 29 at home) will be announced at a later date.
Cal’s 2025 schedule, starting times, TV:
Saturday, August 30 – Cal at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, September 6 – Texas Southern at Cal, 3 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Saturday, September 13 – Minnesota at Cal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, September 20 – Cal at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Saturday, September 27 – Cal at Boston College, time TBA, TV TBA
Saturday, October 4, Duke at Cal, time TBA, TV TBA
Friday, October 17 – North Carolina at Cal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, October 24 – Cal at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, ESPN
Saturday, November 1 – Virginia at Cal, time TBA, TV TBA
Saturday, November 8 – Cal at Louisville, time TBA, TV TBA
Saturday, November 22 – Cal at Stanford, time TBA, TV TBA
Saturday, September 29 – SMU at Cal, time TBA, TV TBA
