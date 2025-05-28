Cal Sports Report

Colts' Camryn Bynum Training With Manny Pacquiao

Former Cal star Camryn Bynum, who is half Filipino, works out with his hero, Pacquiao, who is preparing for a title fight against Mario Barrios

Jake Curtis

Camryn Bynum and his wife Lalanie in February
Camryn Bynum and his wife Lalanie in February / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Cal defensive back Camryn Bynum made news in March when he signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, and now he is making news by training with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

The 46-year-old Pacquiao is coming out of retirement to fight Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on July 19, and he opened training camp in Los Angeles last week. Bynum was there to train with the man who is the sports hero of the Philippines.

Bynun called Pacquiao, "my favorite boxer forever obviously being half-Filipino."

Bynum's mother is Filipino, as is Bynum's wife, and Bynum says he spends his offseason in the Philippines.

Bynum did roadwork and abdominal exercises with Pacquiao and talked about how demanding it was.

"This why he's the GOAT," Bynum said.

Bynum was asked who was the greater athlete, Manny Pacquiao or Tom Brady?

"Manny Pacquiao," said Bynum.

.Greater athlete: Manny Pacquiao or Michael Jordan?

"Manny Pacquiao," said Bynum. "Greatest athlete ever."

"I have no doubt in my mind he is going to get the job done," Bynum said of Pacquiao and his fight with Barrios, even though the 30-year-old Barrios is a heavy favorite.

Bynum tried to stay with Pacquiao during his rigorous abdominal exercises.

Bynum did roadwork with Pacquiao, and during a break (midway through the video below), Bynum was asked his prediction for the fight.

"Manny, easy," said Bynum.

Round?

"I say 12, but unanimous UD," said Bynum predicting a unanimous decision.

Bynum, now playing for the NFL team in Indianapolis, also said he is pulling for the Indiana Pacers in their NBA series against the New York Knicks.

"I'm new to being a fan of Indiana," he said, "but gotta root for my home team now. They're fun to watch."

Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

