Survey Finds Aaron Rodgers Is NFL’s Most Annoying Player
NFL fans have spoken, and they say that former Cal star Aaron Rodgers is the most annoying NFL player off the field.
A survey commissioned The Action Network and carried out online by Research Without Barriers (RWB) was conducted from July 31 and August 5, 2024 and included responses from 3,013 American NFL fans.
It asked fans several questions, including which teams’ fans are the most annoying. But the most intriguing response was to this question:
Which NFL player do you find the most annoying off of the field?
It wasn’t close.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was on top with 27% of the respondents naming him the most annoying.
Coming in second was Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with 17%. Third was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at 10%, followed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at 8% and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at 5%.
More telling is the fact that fans for 24 of the 32 NFL teams had Rodgers as their most annoying player off the field. It was led by Chicago Bears fans, with 43% of them naming Rodgers as the most annoying player. Considering how Rodgers revels in his success against the Bears, this is not surprising.
One thing you’ll notice about the players that annoy people is that every one of them was or is one of the best at his skill position in the NFL. Fans don’t get annoyed with offensive linemen or backups at other positions.
The annoyance with Kelce may come from the many television shots of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, cheering in a suite during Chiefs games.
The annoyance of Rodgers is probably more layered. It is interesting because teammates typically seem to respect and like Rodgers. But not fans.
Rodgers is outspoken about a lot of issues, and a series of things he did or said has made him a polarizing figure.
He went through two entire offseasons deciding whether to retire or not or whether to return to the Packers or not.
Rodgers did not get vaccinated, then misled the public about whether he did. Reportedly he later regretted not being completely truthful about that.
He talked about the use to a psychedelic. He had an underground retreat. He made controversial statements about things outside of sports.
Rodgers is an intriguing figure, which is why Ian O’Connor wrote a book about him that was released recently and why Netflix plans to present a documentary series about Rodgers starting in December.
