Chase Garbers’ UFL Season Is Over – Or Is It?
Former Cal quarterback Chase Garbers is likely to miss the rest of the United Football League season with a wrist injury that occurred last week in the San Antonio Brahmas’ loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks. However, the San Antonio Express-News reported that there is a chance Garbers could return before the end of the UFL season.
Garbers had started the a first three games, and he led the UFL in completion percentage (70.8%) and touchdown passes (6) through the first three weeks of the season.
Garbers missed the Brahmas’ UFL game on Saturday against Memphis, a game San Antonia won 19-9 behind Quentin Dormady, who replaced Garbers as the Brahmas’ starting quarterback.
Garbers had won a preseason quarterback competition with Dormady for the starting job, and Garbers started the Brahmas’ first three games, leading them to a surprising 2-1 start with some late-game heroics in the two wins.
However, in last week’s loss to St. Louis, Garbers was injured early in the third quarter when he was running out of bounds and took a late hit from St. Louis Battlehawks defensive lineman Tautala Pesefea Jr.
The injury was not disclosed during the game, and Garbers finished the contest, leading San Antonio on two touchdown drives that got the Brahmas within seven points.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Garbers had been placed on the injured list with the wrist injury, and most media outlets reported that Garbers’ season is over.
However, the San Antonio News-Express reported there is a chance Garbers could return before the Brahmas’ 10-game season is completed. A player on the injured list must sit out at least six games, so theoretically Garbers might return for the last regular-season game and any postseason games.
If he is cleared to play, the question will be whether he will be given his starting job back. Dormady was 23-for-37 for 264 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Saturday, but the 19 points were San Antonio’s lowest scoring output of the season.
Garbers’ absence will hurt his chances of getting a shot to return to the NFL.
He spent much of the 2022 season on the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster for two games that season without getting into either game.
Garbers was waived by the Raiders just before the start of the 2023 regular season.
In four seasons as Cal’s starting quarterback, Garbers threw for 6,580 yards and 50 touchdowns and rushed for another 11 scores.
