Jaguars vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9
The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars were both on their BYE in Week 8, and now they return to action to face each other in a Week 9 AFC showdown.
The Jaguars are doing their best to remain in the playoff race after dropping two straight games, while the Raiders are hoping to put their first seven games in their rear view mirror. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets for this Sunday showcase.
Jaguars vs. Raiders Best NFL Prop Bets
- Trevor Lawrence UNDER 22.5 Completions (-130) via BetMGM
- Ashton Jeanty UNDER 61.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Jack Bech Anytime Touchdown (+800) via DraftKings
Trevor Lawrence UNDER 22.5 Completions (-130)
Trevor Lawrence is having far worse a season than you think. He's the third-worst amongst starting quarterbacks in expected points added plus completion percentage over expected, with only Dillon Gabriel and Cam Ward ranking worse. Let's take advantage of that by taking the UNDER on his completions at 22.5. He has failed to go over this number in four of his seven starts already this season.
Ashton Jeanty UNDER 61.5 Rush Yards (-114)
Ashton Jeanty has struggled to produce all season long, largely due to having an offensive line in front of him that struggles to run block at times. He's now averaging just 4.0 yards per carry on the season, and in Week 9, he has to face a Jaguars' defense that ranks second in the NFL in opponent rush success rate.
Jack Bech Anytime Touchdown (+800)
The Raiders' rookie receiver has started to get some more looks in recent weeks compared to the start of the season. He has a combined five receptions across his last three games, so while he hasn't found the end zone yet, a touchdown is going to come to him sooner or later. He's worth a bet as a dark horse to score a touchdown at +800.
