DL Zurich Ashford Commits to Cal Football for 2023

Five days after Cal made a scholarship offer to defensive lineman Zurich Ashford, the Las Vegas resident announced on social media Tuesday that he has committed to the Golden Bears' football program for 2023.

Ashford, who attends Arbor View High School, is rated a three-star recruit and chose Cal over offers from Colorado, Oregon State, Washington State, New Mexico State and Northern Arizona. He visited Cal this past weekend.

The 6-foot-2 and 250-pound Ashford ranks as the nation's No. 155 defensive lineman prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Rivals did not give him a rankings.

He had 56 tackles in 11 games as a junior, and that included 16 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

Ashford represents Cal’s eighth commit for the 2023 class and the third defensive lineman.

The other seven are wide receiver Nyziah Hunter, safety RJ Jones, linebacker Cade Uluave, cornerback Sai Vadrawale, defensive tackle Ashton Sanders, punter Ethan Baxter, and defensive lineman Tiumalu Afalava.

Ashford made the following statement in his Twitter message regarding his commitment to Cal:

"First off, I want to thank my family for always being supportive of me and pushing me to be the greatest me I can possibly be. Second I would like to thank all my coaches that have helped develop my game over the years. Of course I want to thank God for always looking over me and blessing me. Lastly, I want to thank all the coaches that recruited me throughout this process and saw potential in me. With all that being said I'm happy to announce that I will be committing to the University of Cal Berkley [sic]."

Ashford reportedly has a 3.62 grade-point average, and has timed 4.64 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Here are some game highlights of Ashford:

A look at the new Cal commit. Ashford is on the left:

