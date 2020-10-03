SI.com
CalSportsReport
A Fifth Bay Area Product Commits to Cal -- DE Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Cal coach Justin Wilcox

Jake Curtis

Cal picked up another commitment from a Bay Area player as defensive end-outside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr of Hayward, Calif., announced on Twitter on Saturday that he is joining the Bears' class of 2021.

Elarms-Orr, who attends Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, chose Cal over Arizona, Washington State, Kansas, Boise State, Colorado and San Diego State among many others.

He is the fifth player from the Bay Area to commit to Cal for 2021, joining tight end Jermaine Terry (Richmond, Calif.), defensive end Akili Calhoun (Brentwood, Calif.), offensive lineman Ryan Lange (Pittsburg, Calif,) and wide receiver/defensive back Lu-Magia Hearns (Concord, Calif.)

Cal's 2020 recruiting class has only one player from the Bay Area -- DeJuan Butler of Antioch.

This surge in local products committing to Cal is evidence that more recruits are staying close to home, as suggested in this story posted earlier.

The 247Sports Composite site currently ranks Cal's recruiting class of 2021 as the 20th-best in the country. Rivals.com places Cal's class at No. 29.

Elarms-Orr is rated a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite rankings, and a four-star recruit by 247Sports. The latter ranks him as the 205th overall prospect in the class of 2021 and the 91st-best defensive end.

Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Elarms-Orr as the nation's 39th-best player at his position.

Here are 2019 highlights of Elarms-Orr:

The 247Sports site reports that Elarms-Orr runs the 40-yard dash in 4.70 seconds and has achieved a vertical jump of 34.2 inches. Both of those were recorded in the summer of 2019.

Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Elarms-Orr:

Long, athletic frame with ability to play inside our outside linebacker or grow into a hybrid edge rusher. Agility to drop into coverage and cover in space, can change direction and moves well laterally. Shows upfield burst at the line of scrimmage, and can get into the backfield. Uses power to get past blockers. Needs to continue to develop arsenal of moves as a true pass rusher. Projects as a multi-year Power 5 starter and third day NFL Draft Pick.

