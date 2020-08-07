Cal Gets Another Bay Area Recruit -- WR/DB Lu-Magia Hearns Commits to Bears

Cal pulled in another Bay Area recruit on Thursday when defensive back/wide receiver Lu-Magia Hearns of De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif., announced via social media that he has committed to Cal for 2021.

Hearns becomes the fourth Bay Area player to commit to Cal in the 2021, joining offensive tackle Ryan Lange of Pittsburg, Calif., tight end Jermaine Terry of Richmond, Calif., and defensive end Akili Calhoun of Brentwood, Calif. Last year Cal signed only one player from the Bay Area -- DeJuan Butler of Antioch.

It had been predicted that the pandemic would cause more prospects to stay close to home this year, and that seems to be the case for Cal.

Cal is still in the hunt for another Bay Area product who is still uncommitted -- highly touted tight end Brock Bowers of Napa -- although most expect him to commit to Georgia.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Hearns had one other offer from an FBS school -- Florida Atlantic -- but had several offers from FBS schools, including Idaho, Cal Poly, Montana, Northern Arizona and Sacramento State. However, Hearns knows how to win, since De La Salle is a national powerhouse that has played in the state championship game 14 years in a row,

The primary recruiter for Hearns was Cal defensive backs coach Marcel Yates, which leads us to believe he will play defense at the college level. Hearns most likely will get his first look at cornerback at Cal.

Hearns did not rate an stars from 247 Composite, and was rated the 249th-best prospect in California by 247 Sports. He was given a 5.5 rating by Rivals.com.

Here are some highlights of Hears on both sides of the ball:

Hearns made a quick decision, because he just received his offer from Cal earlier this week.

Hearns is Cal's 16th commit of the class. The other 15 are outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake, defensive end Myles Williams, offensive tackle Ryan Lange, tight end Jermaine Terry, wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, outside linebacker Moses Oladejo, quarterback Kai Millner, wide receiver Mavin Anderson, offensive tackle Bastian Swinney, cornerback Kaleb Higgins, defensive end Akili Calhoun, safety Hunter Barth, offensive tackle Will Reed, offensive tackle Dylan Jemtegaard and safety Fatuvalu Iosefa.

