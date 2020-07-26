Another Bay Area Recruit Commits to Cal -- OT Ryan Lange

On Saturday morning we posted a story that suggested recruits this year are staying closer to home when choosing a college, and Saturday evening another local talent committed to Cal -- three-star offensive tackle Ryan Lange of Pittsburg, Calif.

Last year Cal signed only one player from the Bay Area -- DeJuan Butler of Antioch -- but already this year Cal has commitments from three of the Bay Area's top players -- Lange, tight end Jermaine Terry of Richmond, Calif., and defensive end Akili Calhoun of Brentwood, Calif. It seems the effects of the pandemic has caused recruits to think locally when looking for a college home.

Now the Cal mission is to land another Bay Area lineman -- Brock Bowers, a four-star offensive tackle from Napa, Calif. He has Cal among his five favorites, along with Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame and Oregon State. However, Bowers' most likely destination seems to be Georgia.

But the Golden Bears did land Lange, a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder who is Cal's 13th commitment in the class of 2021. It is the third commitment this month in which Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure was the primary recruiter.

Lange chose Cal after also receiving offers from USC, Arizona, Arizona State, and Duke, among others.

In his twitter message announce his decision, Lange said, “After a great call with Coach Wilcox I’m proud to announce that I’ve committed to @CalFootball."

The 247Sports website ranks Lange as the nation's 115th-best offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2021, and rivals.com rates him as the 86th-best prospect in the state. ESPN does not rank Lange among its top 100 offensive tackles in the class.

Lange carries a 3.8 grade-point average and reportedly wants to be an orthopedic doctor.

Here are some video highlights of Lange in action:

The other 12 players who have committed to Cal include tight end Jermaine Terry, wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, outside linebacker Moses Oladejo, quarterback Kai Millner, wide receiver Mavin Anderson, offensive tackle Bastian Swinney, cornerback Kaleb Higgins, defensive end Akili Calhoun, safety Hunter Barth, offensive tackle Will Reed, offensive tackle Dylan Jemtegaard and safety Fatuvalu Iosefa.

