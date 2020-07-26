CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Another Bay Area Recruit Commits to Cal -- OT Ryan Lange

Cal head coach Justin WilcoxPhoto by Darren Yamashita - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

On Saturday morning we posted a story that suggested recruits this year are staying closer to home when choosing a college, and Saturday evening another local talent committed to Cal -- three-star offensive tackle Ryan Lange of Pittsburg, Calif.

Last year Cal signed only one player from the Bay Area -- DeJuan Butler of Antioch -- but already this year Cal has commitments from three of the Bay Area's top players -- Lange, tight end Jermaine Terry of Richmond, Calif., and defensive end Akili Calhoun of Brentwood, Calif. It seems the effects of the pandemic has caused recruits to think locally when looking for a college home.

Now the Cal mission is to land another Bay Area lineman -- Brock Bowers, a four-star offensive tackle from Napa, Calif.  He has Cal among his five favorites, along with Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame and Oregon State. However, Bowers' most likely destination seems to be Georgia.

But the Golden Bears did land Lange, a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder who is Cal's 13th commitment in the class of 2021. It is the third commitment this month in which Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure was the primary recruiter.

Lange chose Cal after also receiving offers from USC, Arizona, Arizona State, and Duke, among others.

In his twitter message announce his decision, Lange said, “After a great call with Coach Wilcox I’m proud to announce that I’ve committed to @CalFootball."

The 247Sports website ranks Lange as the nation's 115th-best offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2021, and rivals.com rates him as the 86th-best prospect in the state. ESPN does not rank Lange among its top 100 offensive tackles in the class.

Lange carries a 3.8 grade-point average and reportedly wants to be an orthopedic doctor.

 Here are some video highlights of Lange in action:

The other 12 players who have committed to Cal include tight end Jermaine Terry, wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, outside linebacker Moses Oladejo, quarterback Kai Millner, wide receiver Mavin Anderson, offensive tackle Bastian Swinney, cornerback Kaleb Higgins, defensive end Akili Calhoun, safety Hunter Barth, offensive tackle Will Reed, offensive tackle Dylan Jemtegaard and safety Fatuvalu Iosefa. 

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN Ranks Cal's Recruiting Class 25th - Are Players Staying Local?

It's still early in the process, but Bears have commitments from two Bay Area players and have interest from a few other local athletes

Jake Curtis

by

RugBear

New WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu teams in Liberty backcourt with Layshia Clarendon

WNBA favorite Seattle Storm too much for the New York Liberty

Jeff Faraudo

Former NCAA champ from Cal had eight birdies on the way to a 64

Former Cal star trails the co-leaders by three strokes at 3M Open

Jeff Faraudo

Does Jets' Trade of Jamal Adams Mean Ashtyn Davis Becomes a Starter?

Bradley McDougald figures to step in as starter at safety for Jets, but the Jets have been talking up former Cal star Davis since he was drafted

Jake Curtis

Is Jason Kidd now positioned to coach in the Big Apple?

The Knicks are looking for their 14th different head coach since 2001

Jeff Faraudo

Report: Cal Will Face Arizona for Its 10th Game in New Pac-12 Schedule

Site of the Cal-Arizona game is unknown, but the Wildcats have been the Bears five times in a row

Jake Curtis

Cal Football: Jets Sign Ashtyn Davis - 4 Years, $4.9 Million

Former Golden Bears star is expected to get significant playing time as a rookie on defense and special teams

Jake Curtis

Cal's Michael Saffell on watch list for community service award

Senior Michael Saffell has maintained Cal's Summer Ready Challenge for two years

Jeff Faraudo

Three ex-Cal players will begin this WNBA season on new teams summer

The delayed WNBA season gets under way Saturday at the IMG Academy

Jeff Faraudo

Report: Pac-12 Plans 10-Game Football Schedule to Start Mid-September

Mercury-News reports the basic structure of the Pac-12's planned schedule to be revealed next week, and it includes a conference title game in December

Jake Curtis