SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Akili Calhoun Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Akili Calhoun
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 245 pounds 
School: Brentwood (Calif.) Liberty
Position: Defensive End
Committed to: Cal
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Thick throughout with an ideal lineman’s build. Big legs and big core with long arms. 

Athleticism: Big, strong, and quick. Very good lean. Bends the corner well. Impressive straight-line speed for a lineman and good lateral movement in small spaces. He eats pullers up. Absolutely blockers, oftentimes right at the point of attack. 

Instincts: Calhoun strikes as a rhythm player in that once he figures out an offense or an offensive player, he has all the tools he needs to exploit the weaknesses. His eyes can take him to and away from the play. Makes plays when he’s right. 

Polish: Eyes can wander at times, but his hand placement is fairly disciplined and very accurate. Won’t amaze you with his technique but he certainly will with his feet. Can rise up at times. Has shown flashes of high-level block recognition. 

Bottom Line: Calhoun comes from a football family and it shows. He’s got a natural lean to his rushes and he bends the corner as if he’s been drilling it since he was a boy. He’s played up to high levels of competition throughout his entire high school career and will likely be out of opposing tackle’s leagues in his senior season.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American