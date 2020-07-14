SI All-American Candidate Akili Calhoun Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Akili Calhoun

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 245 pounds

School: Brentwood (Calif.) Liberty

Position: Defensive End

Committed to: Cal

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Thick throughout with an ideal lineman’s build. Big legs and big core with long arms.

Athleticism: Big, strong, and quick. Very good lean. Bends the corner well. Impressive straight-line speed for a lineman and good lateral movement in small spaces. He eats pullers up. Absolutely blockers, oftentimes right at the point of attack.

Instincts: Calhoun strikes as a rhythm player in that once he figures out an offense or an offensive player, he has all the tools he needs to exploit the weaknesses. His eyes can take him to and away from the play. Makes plays when he’s right.

Polish: Eyes can wander at times, but his hand placement is fairly disciplined and very accurate. Won’t amaze you with his technique but he certainly will with his feet. Can rise up at times. Has shown flashes of high-level block recognition.

Bottom Line: Calhoun comes from a football family and it shows. He’s got a natural lean to his rushes and he bends the corner as if he’s been drilling it since he was a boy. He’s played up to high levels of competition throughout his entire high school career and will likely be out of opposing tackle’s leagues in his senior season.