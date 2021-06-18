Texas OLB Curlee Thomas IV Commits to Cal for 2022

Cal went outside the state of California to get its sixth commitment for the class of 2022 as outside linebacker/defensive end Curlee Thomas IV of Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, Texas, announced via social media Friday that he has committed to the Golden Bears.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Thomas chose Cal over a long list of offers from other schools, including Penn State, Virginia Tech, UCLA, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Arkansas, Iowa State, Indiana, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State and many others.

He reportedly had seriously considered offers from Michigan State and Texas Tech, but, according to 247Sports, “An official visit to see the Bears the first weekend of the month sealed the deal.”

Thomas did not receive an overall national ranking from rivals, but was ranked as the 40th-best strong side defensive end prospect by that site.

The 247Sport website ranks Thomas as the No. 577 overall prospect in the class and the 89th-best defensive line prospect in the 2022 class.

Thomas’s strength is as a pass-rusher, and although he was mostly a down lineman in high school, he is likely to be an outside linebacker in Cal’s 3-4 defense. He had 16 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in just nine games as a junior.



Thomas joins the five other commits for Cal’s class of 2022: outside linebacker Nunie Tuitele, defensive end Jaxson Moi, defensive end Nate Burrell, quarterback Justyn Martin, and defensive tackle Damonic Williams.

Click here for Curlee Thomas video highlights.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport